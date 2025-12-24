Home » Gaming » How to Awaken Control Fruit in Blox Fruits

How to Awaken Control Fruit in Blox Fruits

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

The Control fruit in Blox Fruits just got a major upgrade, and now you can finally awaken it to make it even stronger. This mythic fruit already has some great abilities, but awakening it takes things to the next level. Here’s everything you need to know about awakening your Control fruit in Blox Fruits Roblox.

How to Awaken Control Fruit in Blox Fruits

To awaken your Control fruit in Blox Fruits, you first need to find an NPC called the Mysterious Scientist for the Admin Panel. This guy shows up in two different locations depending on where you are in the game.

In the Second Sea, head to the laboratory in the cold zone. You’ll see a door that needs a color code. Press the colors in this order: Red, Blue, Green, Blue. Once the door opens, climb up the tall ladder, and you’ll find the scientist standing between high tubes. In the Third Sea, it’s way easier. Just go to Castle on the Sea and look left of the Set Home Point. The scientist will be right there.

Now, here are the steps you need to take after you see him:

  1. Talk to the Mysterious Scientist, and he’ll open up the Admin Panel for you.
  2. Select Control fruit, and you’ll see all the tasks you need to complete.
  3. Complete the tasks.
Control Fruit Upgrades

Here are all three awakening upgrades you can unlock for the Control fruit:

AbilityRequired MasteryTaskCost
Spatial Cut Authorization200Complete one Simulation Dungeon raid on Beginner difficulty• 100x Simulation Data
• 500x Fragments
• 30x Scrap Metals
Room Relocation Protocol300Complete four Simulation Dungeon raids on Beginner difficulty• 200x Simulation Data
• 2,000x Fragments
• 20x Scrap Metals
Third Quest500Cut NPCs with a Dagger 100 times and eat a Physical Control fruit• 200x Simulation Data
• 10,000 Fragments

Get those Blox Fruits codes before you start grinding because you’ll need lots of XP to reach Second or Third Sea. The Control fruit becomes way more powerful once you awaken it, so it’s worth the effort.

