Blox Fruits Celebration Event Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The big finale of Blox Fruits’s special update cycle is finally here. This upcoming update will wrap up the 6 weekly updates with a Party Island between the Red King’s Domain and the Celestial Domain. Let’s walk through everything in the Blox Fruits Celebration event update, including when it goes live in your timezone.

Blox Fruits Celebration Event Release Date and Time

The update launches on Saturday, September 27th, 2025, and runs until Saturday, October 4th, 2025. Here’s when you can jump in across different regions:

Region/Country Release Date and Time United States (EST) Saturday, September 27 at 11:00 AM United States (PST) Saturday, September 27 at 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, September 27 at 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, September 27 at 8:30 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, September 28 at 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Sunday, September 28 at 1:00 AM

Countdown to the Blox Fruits Celebration Event Update

The Celebration Update goes live tomorrow, and you’ll have a week to experience everything this update has to offer. You can explore Party Island, complete quests, and spend your Summer Tokens, too. Here is the exact countdown until the event is live:

Mark your calendar and be ready to jump in as soon as the update drops. This is your final opportunity to use those Summer Tokens you’ve been collecting, so make every day count during this celebration period.

What to Expect

The Celebration event update brings the season to a close with new islands, battle zones, special prizes, and your last chance to use Summer Tokens. Here’s what’s waiting for you:

Party Island Realm – A brand new area on the map that connects the Red King’s Domain and Celestial Domain. This spot is built for battles, special quests, and exclusive celebration events you won’t find anywhere else.

– A brand new area on the map that connects the Red King’s Domain and Celestial Domain. This spot is built for battles, special quests, and exclusive celebration events you won’t find anywhere else. Party Gacha System – Use your leftover Summer Tokens to unlock previous realm accessories, a brand new celebration accessory, and fresh skins for all reworked fruits. This is your final chance to grab items you missed earlier in the season.

– Use your leftover Summer Tokens to unlock previous realm accessories, a brand new celebration accessory, and fresh skins for all reworked fruits. This is your final chance to grab items you missed earlier in the season. PvP Arenas – New dedicated battle zones where you can compete with other players in intense combat matches and prove your skills.

– New dedicated battle zones where you can compete with other players in intense combat matches and prove your skills. Realm Protection Event – Team up with other players to protect the ancient tree against waves of invading armies in huge cooperative battles and earn special rewards.

– Team up with other players to protect the ancient tree against waves of invading armies in huge cooperative battles and earn special rewards. Classic Summer Token Events – All the popular events from earlier in the season are back for one last run. This is your final week to grind out everything you want before Summer Tokens disappear completely.

– All the popular events from earlier in the season are back for one last run. This is your final week to grind out everything you want before Summer Tokens disappear completely. Player Profiles Feature – A completely new feature that lets you display your progress, builds, and achievements to the entire community.

The Celebration Update is your final opportunity to grab everything from this season before it’s gone. With Party Island opening up, new combat modes, and the last chance to spend Summer Tokens, there’s no shortage of things to do this week in Blox Fruits. Log in to the game tomorrow and make the most of this week before the update ends on October 4th.