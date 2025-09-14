The Celestial Event in Blox Fruits is here, and if you want those sweet rewards from the Celestial Gacha, you’re going to need lots of Celestial Tokens. This guide will show you exactly how to farm and get Celestial Tokens quickly and what to do with them once you have them.

What Are Celestial Tokens in Blox Fruits

Celestial Tokens are the special currency for the limited-time Celestial Event. You’ll need these tokens to spin the Celestial Gacha and get rare skins, auras, and other cool items that won’t be available once the event ends. There are several ways to get these tokens, so you can pick the method that works best for your playstyle.

How to Get Celestial Tokens in Blox Fruits

Before you can start farming tokens, you need to get to the Celestial Realm. Look at your compass on the left side of your screen and find the purple icon. It will show you where to meet the Celestial Member NPC. When they ask if you want to enter, just say yes. That’s it – you’re now in the Celestial Realm where all the token farming happens.

1. Fighting Celestial Enemies

Defeat Celestial Soldiers around Celestial Island for 10 tokens each. They’re easy to fight, so even new players can handle them. It’s a consistent way to farm without waiting.

2. Fishing for Tokens

Use the Celestial Shell Rod to fish for Celestial Fish. Then, you can find the Celestial Fisherman NPC, trade him Celestial Fish, and he’ll give you the Celestial Tokens. Fish at whirlpools that appear every 10 minutes to earn 10 tokens per catch, too. We have some fishing guides in Blox Fruits if you need them.

Fish Celestial Token Rewards Common Fish 10 Uncommon Fish 20 Rare Fish 50 Legendary Fish 100 Mythical Fish 200

3. Taking Down the RIP Commander Boss

The RIP Commander Boss spawns every hour. Defeat him for 300 Celestial Tokens and even a chance at Summer Tokens. Bring strong gear and team up if needed.

4. Rolling the Celestial Gacha

Each Gacha roll costs 250 Celestial Tokens but might give 500 back. It’s a gamble, so only try if you have extra tokens.

What to Do with Celestial Tokens in Blox Fruits

Once you’ve got your tokens, head to the Celestial Gacha NPC. You can do more gacha with him. Again, each gacha roll costs 250 Celestial Tokens, and you can spin up to 10 times every 2 hours. The NPC will tell you how many rolls you have left when you talk to him.

Here’s everything you can get from the Celestial Gacha:

Reward Items Cosmetics • Celestial Purple Aura

• Limited Celestial Pain Skin Equipment • Celestial Cloak

• Celestial Helmet Materials • Leather

• Metal Scraps

• Material Box 1 and 2 Currency • Fragments 5x

• Celestial Tokens 500x

• Money 60,000

The Celestial Event won’t last forever, so don’t put off farming these tokens. Once it’s gone, you won’t be able to get these exclusive items anymore. Even if you’re not sure what you want right now, it’s better to farm tokens while you can. You can always decide how to spend them later, but you can’t get them once the event ends.