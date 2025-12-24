If you are searching for one of the strongest fruits in Blox Fruits, Control is definitely worth your attention. This Mythical Natural-type fruit just got a massive rework, and it’s better than ever. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about getting and using the Control fruit in Blox Fruits.

How to Get Control Fruit in Blox Fruits

The simplest way to get the Control fruit in Blox Fruits is to buy it from the Blox Fruit Dealer NPC. You’ll need to spend 9,000,000 Beli or 4,000 Robux. Of course, it’s expensive, especially after the Control rework update, but there’s a reason for that price tag. If you buy it with Robux, you’ll keep it permanently in your inventory. But if you use Beli, you can lose it when you switch to another fruit.

You can also try your luck at the Blox Fruits Gacha NPC. However, just remember that the drop rate for high-tier fruits like Control is pretty low, so you might be rolling for a while. Another option is using the Fruit Notifier Game Pass for 2,700 Robux to track down randomly spawned fruits around the map. Your last option is trading with other players.

Control Fruit Abilities in Blox Fruits

Control is all about creating a Domain. This blue, semi-transparent sphere will let you control everything inside it. You can manipulate space, reshape the ground, and throw objects at your enemies without any distance limits.

The fruit comes with twin daggers that you use for slicing up enemies, and after the rework, you can use these daggers both inside and outside your Domain. When you’re inside your Domain, all your abilities get buffed. You’ll also notice that your sword becomes stronger, and even your basic movements like jumping and dashing get new animations and improvements.

Control Fruit Movesets Outside the Domain

Let’s start with what you can do before activating your Domain:

Moveset Visual Required Mastery Description Basic Attack (Tap/Left Click) – 1 You will slash forward with your daggers and deal damage while moving slightly ahead. Every fourth hit uses both daggers in a cross attack. Z – Domain Control – 1 Creates a blue barrier around you that damages nearby enemies.



Inside the domain, you can switch between Dagger Mode and Fist Mode by pressing Z. X – Slice N’ Dice 150 If you’re hitting an enemy, you will teleport behind them, strike them, and throw a spinning chakram that hits multiple times before flying forward. C – Gamma Blade 250 Pulls out an energy sword and performs a fast slash.



If it hits, a short cutscene plays with several quick attacks, ending with a strong launcher. F – Transmutation 75 Teleports to your cursor within the control area. If aimed at a player, you teleport behind them instead.

Control Fruit Movesets Inside the Domain

Once you activate your Domain, everything changes. Your moves get way more powerful and look completely different:

Moveset Visual Required Mastery Description Basic Attack – Dagger Mode – 0 Swings daggers around you to hit nearby enemies. Basic Attack – Fist Mode – 0 Throws cubes at enemies. Holding the attack makes the cubes bigger. X – Slice N’ Dice (Dagger Mode) – 150 Slashes three times. Rocks form and hit enemies, then lift and crush them. X – Slice N’ Dice (Fist Mode) 150 Pulls rocks from the ground. Enemies nearby get dragged in, bounced around, and crushed. C – Gamma Blade (Dagger Mode) 250 Slashes toward your cursor. Can spread out or focus in one spot. C – Gamma Blade (Fist Mode) 250 Drops large shapes from above and smashes enemies below. F – Transmutation 250 Teleports like normal, but hits harder inside the Domain. V – Total Concentration 350 Fires a green attack. If it hits, a cutscene starts with many slashes, ending in one strong final hit.

Is Control Fruit in Blox Fruits Worth Getting?

After the rework, of course, Control went from just good to amazing. The trade value shot up because you can now use skills outside the Domain through your daggers. The damage output is huge, and the versatility means you’re never stuck in a bad situation.

At 9,000,000 Beli, Control is actually the second most expensive fruit in Blox Fruits, only beaten by Dragon. That tells you something about how powerful it is. The fruit gives you control over space itself, letting you reshape battlefields and dominate fights.

Just remember that this isn’t a beginner fruit. You’ll need patience to level up your mastery and unlock all the moves. But once you do, you’ll have one of the most powerful fruits in the entire game. Also, there will be a Free Fruits event in Blox Fruits on Thursday, December 25th, 2025, at 3:00 AM PT. You might be able to find this fruit for free if you are lucky enough!