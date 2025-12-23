Blox Fruits Control Update: Release Date and Countdown

Blox Fruits have been quiet for a while, but this weekend, we finally have a new update! The Control fruit is getting a complete rework, and it’s happening really soon. This Mythical fruit has been in the game for a while, but now the developers are giving it a fresh update to make it even better. This Blox Fruits Control update is going to change how the fruit works. Check it out!

Blox Fruits Control Update Release Date and Time

The Control fruit rework goes live on Tuesday, December 23rd, at 8:00 AM PT. Here’s when you can expect to see the update based on your time zone:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) December 23 at 8:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) December 23at 11:00 AM CET (Central European Time) December 23 at 5:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) December 23 at 9:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) December 24 at 1:00 AM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) December 24 at 3:00 AM

The update will run until December 31st, 2025, at 7:53 PM PT. So you have a lot of time to test out all the new changes and see how the reworked Control fruit performs in battles.

Countdown to Blox Fruits Control Update

You don’t have to wait long now. The Control fruit rework drops in just a few hours. Here is the countdown until the update is live:

Make sure you’re ready to jump into the game as soon as the update hits. You will want to be the first players to experience the new Control fruit abilities and see how they stack up against other Mythical fruits.

What to Expect

While the official details are limited, here’s what you can look forward to with the Control update:

New abilities and moves that make the Control fruit more powerful in combat.

Improved damage output to help you take down enemies and bosses faster.

Better combos that work well with other fighting styles and weapons.

Visual updates that make the fruit’s attacks look cooler.

Balance changes to make Control competitive with other top-tier fruits.

Control is a Mythical fruit, so this rework should put it on the same level as other strong fruits like Dough and Shadow. Get ready to test it out and see if it becomes your new main fruit.