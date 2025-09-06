All Fighting Styles in Blox Fruits And How to Learn Them

Starting your Blox Fruits journey? You’re going to need solid fighting skills. The game has many fighting styles, each with its own unique strengths and cool animations. If you’re unsure which fighting style to pick or how they work, this guide covers everything you need to know. Here is all the fighting styles in Blox Fruits and how to learn them.

What are Fighting Styles in Blox Fruits?

Here’s what makes fighting styles different from your regular weapons. While most guns and swords only give you two moves, fighting styles pack three moves each. That’s more ways to mess up your enemies, whether you’re fighting other players or grinding through NPCs.

Fighting styles are super versatile and flexible, too. Sure, some Devil Fruits might hit harder, but fighting styles give you more ways to combo your attacks and control the battlefield. Plus, they don’t rely on energy or special resources. Your fists are always ready to go.

Complete Fighting Styles in Blox Fruits

In Blox Fruits, each style falls under one of three colors, which reflect its rarity and the stage of the game you’ll encounter it in:

Green (First Sea): Early-game fighting styles. Basic, but great for beginners.

Blue (Second Sea): Mid-game styles. Stronger and more specialized.

Red (Third Sea): Masterclass styles. These are the heavy-hitters designed for late-game dominance.

When you first start out, you’ll be given Combat by default. It’s a starter fighting style meant to introduce you to the mechanics. But once you swap to a new style, Combat disappears forever. Don’t sweat it, though, you’ll be trading up for far better options as you progress. Let’s break down every fighting style currently available in Blox Fruits, organized by their rarity and sea.

1. First Sea Fighting Styles

Fighting Style Teacher Cost Location Combat Default Free –

Dark Step Dark Step Teacher $150,000

Pirate Village

Electro Mad Scientist $500,000

Skylands

Water Kung Fu Water Kung Fu Teacher $750,000

Underwater City

2. Second Sea Fighting Styles

Fighting Style Teacher Cost Location Mastery Details

Dragon Breath Sabi f1,500

Kingdom of Rose • 300+ Mastery: Dragon Breath is one of the requirements to obtain Superhuman.



• 400+ Mastery: Dragon Breath can be upgraded to Dragon Talon.

Superhuman Martial Arts Master $3,000,000

Snow Mountain • 400+ Mastery: Superhuman is one of the requirements to obtain Godhuman.

Death Step Phoeyu, the Reformed $2,500,000

f5,000

Ice Castle • 400+ Mastery: Death Step is one of the requirements to obtain Godhuman.

Sharkman Karate Daigrock, the Sharkman $2,500,000

f5,000

Forgotten Island • 400+ Mastery: Sharkman Karate is one of the requirements to obtain Godhuman.

Here are some more details you need to know about how to learn the fighting style in Second Sea:

Superhuman can only be obtained with 300+ mastery on Dark Step, Electric, Water Kung Fu, and Dragon Breath.

Death Step can only be learned by meeting the following requirements:
Library Key (dropped by the Awakened Ice Admiral)
Dark Step mastery must be 400 or above

Sharkman Karate can only be learned by meeting the following requirements:
Give Daigrock a Water Key.
Water Kung Fu mastery must be 400 or above

can only be learned by meeting the following requirements:

3. Third Sea Fighting Styles

Fighting Style Teacher Cost Location Mastery Details

Electric Claw Previous Hero $3,000,000

f5,000

Floating Turtle • 400+ Mastery: Electric Claw is one of the requirements to obtain Godhuman.

Dragon Talon Uzoth $3,000,000

f5,000

Hydra Island • 400+ Mastery: Dragon Talon is one of the requirements to obtain Godhuman.



• 500+ Mastery: Dragon Talon is required to interact with the Dojo Trainer.

Godhuman Ancient Monk $5,000,000

f5,000

• Dragon Scale x10

• Fish Tail x20

• Mystic Droplet x10

• Magma Ore x20

Floating Turtle • 400+ Mastery: Death Step is one of the requirements to obtain Godhuman.

Sanguine Art Shafi $5,000,000

f5,000

• Demonic Wisp x20

• Vampire Fangs x20

• Dark Fragments x2

Tiki Outpost –

Here are some more details you need to know about how to learn the fighting style in Third Sea:

Electric Claw can only be learned by meeting the following requirements:
Electric mastery must be 400 or above.
Talk to the Previous Hero and do his quest that requires you to get to the Mansion in under 30 seconds.

Dragon Talon can only be learned by meeting the following requirements:
Dragon Breath mastery must be 400 or above.
Give Uzoth the Fire Essence.

Godhuman can only be learned by meeting the following requirements:
All fighting styles mastery must be 400 or above (except Sanguine Art and Combat).
Access to the Third Sea (level 1500+).

Sanguine Art can only be learned by meeting the following requirements:
Give a Leviathan Heart to Shafi (dropped by Leviathan, and by using a harpoon from the Beast Hunter ship).

can only be learned by meeting the following requirements:

How Much Money Do I Need for All Fighting Styles?

Getting all fighting styles will cost you about $25.4 million in-game money and 31,500 Fragments. That sounds like a lot, but if you switch fighting styles and want to go back to an old one, you can relearn it for free. Plus, your mastery level stays the same even when you switch, so you don’t lose progress. This means you can experiment with different styles without worrying about starting over. Pick a fighting style that matches how you like to play, practice your combos, and you’ll be dominating fights in no time.