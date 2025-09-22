Home » Gaming » Blox Fruits Fighting Styles Tier List

Blox Fruits Fighting Styles Tier List

by Acharya Nidesh
by Acharya Nidesh

There are 12 different Fighting Styles in Blox Fruits. You can learn each from their respective teacher NPCs, except for Combat, which is obtained when you join the game. Each style has three moves, with some having an additional M1 attack or buffing ability. In this article, we’ll rank all Blox Fruits Fighting Styles from best to worst based on their strength and difficulty.

Blox Fruits Fighting Styles TIer List cover

Blox Fruits Fighting Styles Tier List: All Styles Ranked

Each Blox Fruits Fighting Style deals a different amount of damage, has unique abilities, moves, and combat potential. These features make some stand out from others, becoming the top choices among players to beat the content. We’ve categorized all Fighting Styles, based on the same metrics, into five tiers. This tier list begins with the SS tier, comprising the most potent options, and concludes with the C tier, which lists the weakest styles. Here is the tier list:

Blox Fruits Fighting Styles Tier List
TiersFighting Styles
SSGodhuman, Sanguine Art, Electric Claw
SSharkman Karate, Dragon Talon
ASuperhuman, Death Step, Dragon Breath
BWater Kung Fu, Dark Step, Electric
CCombat

Blox Fruits Fighting Styles Tier List Breakdown

Here is a complete Blox Fruits Fighting Styles tier list, with their price, source, and requirements:

SS Tier

You can find the best Fighting Styles in the SS Tier. They deal high damage, have great mobility, and help you clear content or kill Blox Fruits bosses without much effort.

Fighting StylesPriceSource (Location)Requirements
Godhuman$5,000,000Ancient Monk (Floating Turtle in Third Sea)400 Mastery points on Superhuman, Death Step, Electric Claw, Sharkman Karate, and Dragon Talon Fighting Styles
Sanguine Art$5,000,000 and 5,000 FragmentsShafi (Tiki Outost in Third Sea)Submit Leviathan Heart, 20 Demonic Wipes, 20 Vampire Fangs, and 2 Dark Fragments to Shafi
Electric Claw$3,000,000 and 5,000 FragmentsPrevious Hero (Floating Turtle in Third Sea)400 Mastery points on Electric Fighting Style

Here are the brief descriptions of S Tier Fighting Styles:

  • Godhuman: All Godhuman moves can break Instinct, which is good for PvP battles. It has good mobility, high combo potential, great damage, and can stun enemies. This style is also excellent for boss fights.
  • Sanguine Art: Sanguine Art has life-stealing ability, meaning you can heal while dealing damage. Its moves can break Instinct, land hits on Sea Beasts, and deal high damage. You can use it to solo Raid by combining it with the V4 Angel or Ghoul race.
  • Electric Claw: Electric Claw can hit multiple enemies with its moves, dealing high damage. It has high mobility, range, and combo potential. You will receive low endlag when completing its moves, making it safer than other styles. All of its moves can hit Sea Beasts, and the Electric Rampage (Z) move can stun enemies.

S Tier

The S Tier offers styles that are robust than others, but weaker than the SS. Upgrade them whenever possible for the best results.

Fighting StylesPriceSource (Location)Requirements
Sharkman Karate$2,500,000 and 5,000 FragmentsSharkman Teacher (Forgotten Island in Second Sea and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea)400 Mastery points on Water King Fu Fighting Style
Give the Water Key to the Sharkman Teacher
Dragon Talon$3,000,000Uzoth (Dragon Dojo in Third Sea)400 Mastery points on Dragon Breath Fighting Style
Give Fire Essence to Uzoth
  • Sharkman Karate: Sharkman Karate has fast cooldowns, high damage, and great combo potential. It’s Twelve Water Palms (Z) and Great Sea Spear (C) moves can break Instinct, and Pressure Vortex (X) can break observation with the first hit. This style also has a high range and works excellently with most builds.
  • Dragon Talon: Dragon Talon can deal high damage and has large hitboxes. You can also use it to travel, stun and control enemies, execute combos, and dodge ground attacks. However, you must be at close range to land its moves on enemies.

A Tier

You can find average styles in the A Tier of this Blox Fruits Fighting Styles tier list. They are the best replacements for SS and A Tier styles. However, you can’t depend on them once you reach end-game content. So, try to obtain the Fighting Styles listed in the SS and A tiers while you use them.

Fighting StylesPriceSource (Location)Requirements
Superhuman$3,000,000Martial Arts Master (Snow Mountain in Second Sea and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea)300 Mastery points on Dark Step, Electric, Water Kung Fu, and Dragon Breath Fighting Styles
Death Step$2,500,000 and 5,000 FragmentsPhoeyu, the Reformed (Ice Castle in Second Sea and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea)400 Mastery points on Death Step Fighting Style
Dragon Breath1,500 FragmentsSabi (Kingdom of Rose in Second Sea and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea)

B Tier

The B Tier Blox Fruits Fighting Styles are best suited for beginners. You can ditch them after early-game content and obtain the ones ranked in SS, S, A, or B Tiers.

Fighting StylesPriceSource (Location)Requirements
Water Kung Fu$750,000Water Kung-fu Teacher (Underwater City in First Sea, Hot and Cold in Second Sea, and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea)
Dark Step$150,000Dark Step Teacher (Pirate Village in First Sea, Hot and Cold in Second Sea, and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea)
Electric$500,000Mad Scientist (Skylands in First Sea, Hot and Cold in Second Sea, and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea)

C Tier

The only Fighting Style in C Tier is Combat. You get it automatically after joining the experience. Ditch it as soon as possible and obtain other styles.

Fighting StylePriceSource (Location)Requirements
Combat

This Blox Fruits Fighting Styles tier list serves as a reference and doesn’t reflect the objective rankings. It will change when the experience receives new updates or Fighting Styles.

