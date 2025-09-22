All Fish in Blox Fruits: Locations and Prices

Fishing in Blox Fruits is one of the most relaxing ways to make money and collect cool items. You can catch lots of different fish, from common ones that show up everywhere to super-rare mythical fish that only appear in special places. Here’s everything you need to know about all the fish you can catch in Blox Fruits.

Complete List of Fish in Blox Fruits

Fishing is one of the newest features in Blox Fruits, offering a relaxing yet rewarding activity for players. By fishing, you can catch different types of fish that can be sold for money or used in crafting. Below is a complete list of all the fish available in the game, along with all the details you might need:

Fish Rarity Location Bait Min Weight Max Weight

Amber Trout Uncommon Any Any 6kg 44kg

Angelfish Uncommon Any Any 6kg 46kg

Angler Legendary • Cursed Ship

• Haunted Castle Abyssal Bait 4kg 32kg

Azure Marlin Legendary • Hydra Island

• Kitsune Island Any 72kg 483kg

Barracuda Uncommon Any Any 5kg 35kg

Bullfish Uncommon • Desert

• Forgotten Island

• Prehistoric Island Any 4kg 33kg

Candyfish Rare Sea of Treats Any 6kg 47kg

Carp Common Any Any 2kg 19kg

Catfish Common Any Any 3kg 37kg

Clownfish Uncommon Any Any 5kg 37kg

Colossal Shrimp Uncommon Any Any 6kg 43kg

Crab Common Any Any 5kg 34kg

Deepglow Oarfish Legendary Cursed Ship Abyssal Bait 18kg 121kg

Deepsea Octopus Rare Whirlpool Any 8kg TBA

Deepsea Squid Legendary Whirlpool Any 8kg 20.53kg

Dragon Koi TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Flatfish Uncommon Any Any 7kg 50kg

Frostjaw Legendary • Frozen Village

• Snow Mountain

• Frozen Dimension Any 25kg 172kg

Ghostfish Rare • Cursed Ship

• Haunted Castle

• Haunted Shipwreck

• Mirage Island • Abyssal Bait

• Epic Bait 6kg 41kg

Gliderfish Rare Any Any 5kg 36kg

Golden Carp Common Any Any 1kg TBA

Goldfish Common Any Any 2kg 20kg

Gravelhead Shark Mythical TBA TBA TBA TBA

Grouper Common Any Any 5kg 44kg

Kelp Bass Uncommon Any Any 5kg 35kg

Leafy Trout Rare • Green Zone

• Floating Turtle

• Great Tree Any 6kg 42kg

Levi Mythical • Submerged Island

• Tiki

• Hydra Island • Epic Bait

• Frozen Bait 27.11kg TBA

Lumo Whale Rare Whirlpool Any 110kg 376kg

Molten Trout Rare • Magma Village

• Prehistoric Island Any 5kg 39kg

Mossback Common Any Any 5kg 38kg

Parrotfish Uncommon • Green Zone

• Tiki Outpost Any 7kg 48kg

Pufferfish Uncommon Any Any 5kg 38kg

Redfin Common Any Any 4kg 30kg

Rock Dweller Legendary • Magma Village

• Prehistoric Island Any 21kg 145kg

Saltwater Salmon Common Any Any 5kg 40kg

Sand Bass Common Any Any 5kg 37kg

Sea Sturgeon Common Any Any 5kg 37kg

Seahorse Rare Any Any 7kg 48kg

Soggy Boot Uncommon Any Any – –

Starfish (Blue) Common Any Any 1kg 12kg

Starfish (Green) Common Any Any 1kg 12kg

Starfish (Pink) Common Any Any 1kg 12kg

Starfish (Purple) Common Any Any 1kg 12kg

Starfish (Red) Common Any Any 1kg 12kg

Starfish (Yellow) Common Any Any 1kg 12kg

Swamp Lurker Rare Whirlpool Any 76kg 210kg

Terrorfish Mythical • Prehistoric Island

• Tiki Outpost Carnivore Bait 28kg 190kg

Tidegill Common Any Any 3kg 27kg

Tuna Common Any Any 5kg 40kg

Turtle Uncommon Whirlpool Any 3kg 48kg

Note: When “Any” is listed for bait, it means the fish can be caught with basic, kelp, and good baits. Not including special baits like Abyssal, Epic, Carnivore, or Frozen, unless specifically mentioned.

Special Fish Types in Blox Fruits

There are some special fish you can catch whenever an event is live or in some special locations:

Special Fish Type Whirlpool Key Details Corrupted Fish • Found in Corrupted Whirlpool (appears every 5 minutes in Oni Realm).

• It can be caught anywhere with a Corrupted Shark rod.

• Tradeable to Oni Fisherman for Oni Tokens (100 fish = 1 corrupted rod upgrade). Celestial Fish • Found in the Celestial Whirlpool (appears every 5 minutes in Celestial Domain).

• It can be caught anywhere with a Celestial Shell rod.

• Tradeable to Celestial Fisherman for Celestial Tokens. Shiny Fish • Found in the Golden Whirlpool (appears 1-5 times per hour on each island).

• No special visual effects or extra money when sold.

How Much Are Fish Prices?

Fish prices depend on weight. Here is the list:

Small fish under 2kg: 1,000 coins

Medium fish 3kg: 1,500 coins

Big fish over 3kg: 2,000 coins

This means catching heavier fish is always better for your wallet. Ready to start your fishing journey? Grab your fishing rod and try catching some of these amazing fish!