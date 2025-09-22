Home » Gaming » All Fish in Blox Fruits: Locations and Prices

All Fish in Blox Fruits: Locations and Prices

by Shida Aruya
Fishing in Blox Fruits is one of the most relaxing ways to make money and collect cool items. You can catch lots of different fish, from common ones that show up everywhere to super-rare mythical fish that only appear in special places. Here’s everything you need to know about all the fish you can catch in Blox Fruits.

Complete List of Fish in Blox Fruits

Fishing is one of the newest features in Blox Fruits, offering a relaxing yet rewarding activity for players. By fishing, you can catch different types of fish that can be sold for money or used in crafting. Below is a complete list of all the fish available in the game, along with all the details you might need:

FishRarityLocationBaitMin WeightMax Weight

Amber Trout		UncommonAnyAny6kg44kg

Angelfish		UncommonAnyAny6kg46kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Angler		Legendary• Cursed Ship
• Haunted Castle		Abyssal Bait4kg32kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Azure Marlin		Legendary• Hydra Island
• Kitsune Island		Any72kg483kg

Barracuda		UncommonAnyAny5kg35kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Bullfish		Uncommon• Desert
• Forgotten Island
• Prehistoric Island		Any4kg33kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Candyfish		RareSea of TreatsAny6kg47kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Carp		CommonAnyAny2kg19kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Catfish		CommonAnyAny3kg37kg

Clownfish		UncommonAnyAny5kg37kg

Colossal Shrimp		UncommonAnyAny6kg43kg

Crab		CommonAnyAny5kg34kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Deepglow Oarfish		LegendaryCursed ShipAbyssal Bait18kg121kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Deepsea Octopus		RareWhirlpoolAny8kgTBA

Deepsea Squid		LegendaryWhirlpoolAny8kg20.53kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Dragon Koi		TBATBATBATBATBA

Flatfish		UncommonAnyAny7kg50kg

Frostjaw		Legendary• Frozen Village
• Snow Mountain
• Frozen Dimension		Any25kg172kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Ghostfish		Rare• Cursed Ship
• Haunted Castle
• Haunted Shipwreck
• Mirage Island		• Abyssal Bait
• Epic Bait		6kg41kg

Gliderfish		RareAnyAny5kg36kg

Golden Carp		CommonAnyAny1kgTBA

Goldfish		CommonAnyAny2kg20kg

Gravelhead Shark		MythicalTBATBATBATBA

Grouper		CommonAnyAny5kg44kg

Kelp Bass		UncommonAnyAny5kg35kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Leafy Trout		Rare• Green Zone
• Floating Turtle
• Great Tree		Any6kg42kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Levi		Mythical• Submerged Island
• Tiki
• Hydra Island		• Epic Bait
• Frozen Bait		27.11kgTBA

Lumo Whale		RareWhirlpoolAny110kg376kg

Molten Trout		Rare• Magma Village
• Prehistoric Island		Any5kg39kg

Mossback		CommonAnyAny5kg38kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Parrotfish		Uncommon• Green Zone
• Tiki Outpost		Any7kg48kg

Pufferfish		UncommonAnyAny5kg38kg

Redfin		CommonAnyAny4kg30kg

Rock Dweller		Legendary• Magma Village
• Prehistoric Island		Any21kg145kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Saltwater Salmon		CommonAnyAny5kg40kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Sand Bass		CommonAnyAny5kg37kg

Sea Sturgeon		CommonAnyAny5kg37kg

Seahorse		RareAnyAny7kg48kg

Soggy Boot		UncommonAnyAny

Starfish (Blue)		CommonAnyAny1kg12kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Starfish (Green)		CommonAnyAny1kg12kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Starfish (Pink)		CommonAnyAny1kg12kg

Starfish (Purple)		CommonAnyAny1kg12kg

Starfish (Red)		CommonAnyAny1kg12kg

Starfish (Yellow)		CommonAnyAny1kg12kg

Swamp Lurker		RareWhirlpoolAny76kg210kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Terrorfish		Mythical• Prehistoric Island
• Tiki Outpost		Carnivore Bait28kg190kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Tidegill		CommonAnyAny3kg27kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Tuna		CommonAnyAny5kg40kg
Fish in Blox Fruits
Turtle		UncommonWhirlpoolAny3kg48kg

Note: When “Any” is listed for bait, it means the fish can be caught with basic, kelp, and good baits. Not including special baits like Abyssal, Epic, Carnivore, or Frozen, unless specifically mentioned.

Special Fish Types in Blox Fruits

There are some special fish you can catch whenever an event is live or in some special locations:

Special Fish TypeWhirlpoolKey Details
Corrupted Fish• Found in Corrupted Whirlpool (appears every 5 minutes in Oni Realm).
• It can be caught anywhere with a Corrupted Shark rod.
• Tradeable to Oni Fisherman for Oni Tokens (100 fish = 1 corrupted rod upgrade).
Celestial Fish• Found in the Celestial Whirlpool (appears every 5 minutes in Celestial Domain).
• It can be caught anywhere with a Celestial Shell rod.
• Tradeable to Celestial Fisherman for Celestial Tokens.
Shiny Fish• Found in the Golden Whirlpool (appears 1-5 times per hour on each island).
• No special visual effects or extra money when sold.

How Much Are Fish Prices?

Fish prices depend on weight. Here is the list:

  • Small fish under 2kg: 1,000 coins
  • Medium fish 3kg: 1,500 coins
  • Big fish over 3kg: 2,000 coins

This means catching heavier fish is always better for your wallet. Ready to start your fishing journey? Grab your fishing rod and try catching some of these amazing fish!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

