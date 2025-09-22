All Fish in Blox Fruits: Locations and Prices

Fishing in Blox Fruits is one of the most relaxing ways to make money and collect cool items. You can catch lots of different fish, from common ones that show up everywhere to super-rare mythical fish that only appear in special places. Here’s everything you need to know about all the fish you can catch in Blox Fruits.
Complete List of Fish in Blox Fruits
Fishing is one of the newest features in Blox Fruits, offering a relaxing yet rewarding activity for players. By fishing, you can catch different types of fish that can be sold for money or used in crafting. Below is a complete list of all the fish available in the game, along with all the details you might need:
|Fish
|Rarity
|Location
|Bait
|Min Weight
|Max Weight
Amber Trout
|Uncommon
|Any
|Any
|6kg
|44kg
Angelfish
|Uncommon
|Any
|Any
|6kg
|46kg
Angler
|Legendary
|• Cursed Ship
• Haunted Castle
|Abyssal Bait
|4kg
|32kg
Azure Marlin
|Legendary
|• Hydra Island
• Kitsune Island
|Any
|72kg
|483kg
Barracuda
|Uncommon
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|35kg
Bullfish
|Uncommon
|• Desert
• Forgotten Island
• Prehistoric Island
|Any
|4kg
|33kg
Candyfish
|Rare
|Sea of Treats
|Any
|6kg
|47kg
Carp
|Common
|Any
|Any
|2kg
|19kg
Catfish
|Common
|Any
|Any
|3kg
|37kg
Clownfish
|Uncommon
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|37kg
Colossal Shrimp
|Uncommon
|Any
|Any
|6kg
|43kg
Crab
|Common
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|34kg
Deepglow Oarfish
|Legendary
|Cursed Ship
|Abyssal Bait
|18kg
|121kg
Deepsea Octopus
|Rare
|Whirlpool
|Any
|8kg
|TBA
Deepsea Squid
|Legendary
|Whirlpool
|Any
|8kg
|20.53kg
Dragon Koi
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Flatfish
|Uncommon
|Any
|Any
|7kg
|50kg
Frostjaw
|Legendary
|• Frozen Village
• Snow Mountain
• Frozen Dimension
|Any
|25kg
|172kg
Ghostfish
|Rare
|• Cursed Ship
• Haunted Castle
• Haunted Shipwreck
• Mirage Island
|• Abyssal Bait
• Epic Bait
|6kg
|41kg
Gliderfish
|Rare
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|36kg
Golden Carp
|Common
|Any
|Any
|1kg
|TBA
Goldfish
|Common
|Any
|Any
|2kg
|20kg
Gravelhead Shark
|Mythical
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Grouper
|Common
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|44kg
Kelp Bass
|Uncommon
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|35kg
Leafy Trout
|Rare
|• Green Zone
• Floating Turtle
• Great Tree
|Any
|6kg
|42kg
Levi
|Mythical
|• Submerged Island
• Tiki
• Hydra Island
|• Epic Bait
• Frozen Bait
|27.11kg
|TBA
Lumo Whale
|Rare
|Whirlpool
|Any
|110kg
|376kg
Molten Trout
|Rare
|• Magma Village
• Prehistoric Island
|Any
|5kg
|39kg
Mossback
|Common
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|38kg
Parrotfish
|Uncommon
|• Green Zone
• Tiki Outpost
|Any
|7kg
|48kg
Pufferfish
|Uncommon
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|38kg
Redfin
|Common
|Any
|Any
|4kg
|30kg
Rock Dweller
|Legendary
|• Magma Village
• Prehistoric Island
|Any
|21kg
|145kg
Saltwater Salmon
|Common
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|40kg
Sand Bass
|Common
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|37kg
Sea Sturgeon
|Common
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|37kg
Seahorse
|Rare
|Any
|Any
|7kg
|48kg
Soggy Boot
|Uncommon
|Any
|Any
|–
|–
Starfish (Blue)
|Common
|Any
|Any
|1kg
|12kg
Starfish (Green)
|Common
|Any
|Any
|1kg
|12kg
Starfish (Pink)
|Common
|Any
|Any
|1kg
|12kg
Starfish (Purple)
|Common
|Any
|Any
|1kg
|12kg
Starfish (Red)
|Common
|Any
|Any
|1kg
|12kg
Starfish (Yellow)
|Common
|Any
|Any
|1kg
|12kg
Swamp Lurker
|Rare
|Whirlpool
|Any
|76kg
|210kg
Terrorfish
|Mythical
|• Prehistoric Island
• Tiki Outpost
|Carnivore Bait
|28kg
|190kg
Tidegill
|Common
|Any
|Any
|3kg
|27kg
Tuna
|Common
|Any
|Any
|5kg
|40kg
Turtle
|Uncommon
|Whirlpool
|Any
|3kg
|48kg
Note: When “Any” is listed for bait, it means the fish can be caught with basic, kelp, and good baits. Not including special baits like Abyssal, Epic, Carnivore, or Frozen, unless specifically mentioned.
Special Fish Types in Blox Fruits
There are some special fish you can catch whenever an event is live or in some special locations:
|Special Fish Type
|Whirlpool
|Key Details
|Corrupted Fish
|• Found in Corrupted Whirlpool (appears every 5 minutes in Oni Realm).
• It can be caught anywhere with a Corrupted Shark rod.
• Tradeable to Oni Fisherman for Oni Tokens (100 fish = 1 corrupted rod upgrade).
|Celestial Fish
|• Found in the Celestial Whirlpool (appears every 5 minutes in Celestial Domain).
• It can be caught anywhere with a Celestial Shell rod.
• Tradeable to Celestial Fisherman for Celestial Tokens.
|Shiny Fish
|• Found in the Golden Whirlpool (appears 1-5 times per hour on each island).
• No special visual effects or extra money when sold.
How Much Are Fish Prices?
Fish prices depend on weight. Here is the list:
- Small fish under 2kg: 1,000 coins
- Medium fish 3kg: 1,500 coins
- Big fish over 3kg: 2,000 coins
This means catching heavier fish is always better for your wallet. Ready to start your fishing journey? Grab your fishing rod and try catching some of these amazing fish!