Blox Fruits Fishing Guide: How to Fish and Upgrade Rods

Blox Fruits just added fishing, and it’s pretty fun. Fishing in Blox Fruiits isn’t just something to do when you’re bored. You can actually level up from it, craft useful potions, and even catch Devil Fruits if you’re lucky. To help you start your fishing journey and rise up as a fishing master, here’s a complete Blox Fruits fishing guide.

How to Fish in Blox Fruits

To get started with fishing in Blox Fruits, you need to find a Fisherman NPC and talk to them. They’ll give you a Starting Fishing Rod and 10 Basic Bait for free. You can find these NPCs at:

First Sea : Frozen Village

: Frozen Village Second Sea : Kingdom of Rose

: Kingdom of Rose Third Sea: Port Town

The fishing process is pretty easy once you get the hang of it. Follow these steps:

Cast your line – Tap the screen once when you’re near water. Watch for the hook – When you see a red exclamation mark (!), tap again quickly. Reel it in – Hold or tap to move the green bar toward the fish icon.

The rarer the fish, the harder it is to catch. The fish will move around more, making the mini-game tougher. But don’t give up, practice makes perfect!

Here’s a cool trick most players don’t know about. If you fish near other players who also have their rods out, everyone gets a +2.5% fishing luck boost. This stacks up to 15% maximum if you have enough people around. So if you see other players fishing, join them! It helps everyone catch better stuff.

How to Upgrade Fish Rod in Blox Fruits

Your starting fishing rod won’t cut it for long. To get better rods, you need to talk to Angler NPCs. You’ll find them in:

Second Sea : Green Zone

: Green Zone Third Sea: Hydra Island

These NPCs give you quests that unlock new rods and bait. The quests start easy but get harder as you build up your Angler’s Trust. Trust is like a reputation. The more you do for them, the better stuff they’ll sell you. You can check out our guide for the complete list of all Fishing Rods, plus their upgrade stats for a better understanding.

Rod Enchantments

Want to make your rod even better? You can enchant it, just like in Fisch. To enchant a rod, you need to find the Dragon Talon Sage NPC first. This guy spawns randomly around the map, so keep your eyes open. When you find him, bring Scrolls to enchant your rod. If you don’t like what you get, you can reroll the enchantments. The buffs make catching fish way easier, so it’s worth the effort.

Here is the list of all enchantments in Blox Fruits:

Enchantments Details Increase Percentage Baitless Catch Gives you a chance to catch fish without consuming bait. 2% per level Experience Sharing Shares fishing XP with nearby players while you keep full experience 5% per level Fish Scanner Boosts fishing luck for better rare fish chances 2% per level Resilient Fishing Rod Increases rod durability to last longer 2% per level Tasty Bait Makes fish bite faster with reduced waiting time 2% per level

What You Can Catch

Fishing in Blox Fruits can reward you with a variety of catches, ranging from different rarity fish to special treasures.

Fish

You’ll catch different types of fish depending on where you are and what bait you’re using. Fish come in different rarities:

Common Fish

Uncommon Fish

Rare Fish

Legendary Fish

Each fish you catch gives you 25% experience, so you need four catches to level up. This makes fishing a solid way to gain levels while chilling by the water.

Special Catches

Aside from fish, you can also catch:

Sunken Chests – These golden chest icons on your fishing bar contain money, fragments, scrolls, or even fruits.

Rocket Fruits – Devil Fruits you can catch.

Notes in Bottles – These give you recipes for crafting potions.

Soggy Boots – Pretty useless, but hey, you caught something!

You can only get up to two chests per day, so don’t expect to get rich quickly from chest fishing.

What Can You Do With Your Catch?

After spending some time fishing, you’ll naturally want your catches to be useful. The good news is that the fish you collect can be used to craft various valuable items. Here’s a list of all the items you can craft that require fish:

Item Requirements Fish Kebab • Uncommon Fish x2

• Wooden Plank x1 Lava Potion • Wooden Plank x1 Aggro Elixir • $50,000

• Rare Fish x3

• Fragments x10

• Uncommon Fish x2

• Wooden Plank x1 Loot Seeker • Wooden Plank x1 Berserkers Elixir • $50,000

• Rare Fish x3

• Fragments x10

• Uncommon Fish x2

• Wooden Plank x1 Fortune Elixir • Rare Fish x3

• Uncommon Fish x2

• Wooden Plank x1

The key is taking your time and enjoying the process. Sure, it might seem slow at first, but once you get better gear and higher mastery, you’ll be pulling in rare catches left and right. Now grab your rod and get out there, those legendary fish won’t catch themselves!