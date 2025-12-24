Blox Fruits Free Fruit Event: Release Date and Countdown

The holidays just got sweeter in Blox Fruits. Starting December 25th, you can grab free fruits every single hour for an entire week. This is one of the best chances you’ll get to stock up on powerful fruits without spending a single Robux. Here is all you need to know about the Blox Fruits Free Fruit event!

Blox Fruits Free Fruit Event Release Date and Time

The Blox Fruits Free Fruit event will start on Thursday, December 25th, 2025, at 3:00 AM PT (Pacific) and end on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, at 9:00 PM PT. Here’s when you can participate in the event based on your region:

Time Zone Start Date & Time End Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Thursday, Dec 25, 2025 at 3:00 AM Wednesday, Dec 31, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Thursday, Dec 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM Thursday, Jan 1, 2026 at 12:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, Dec 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM Thursday, Jan 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, Dec 25, 2025 at 4:30 PM Thursday, Jan 1, 2026 at 10:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Thursday, Dec 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM Thursday, Jan 1, 2026 at 2:00 PM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) Thursday, Dec 25, 2025 at 10:00 PM Thursday, Jan 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM

The total duration is 7 days, and the event will be active every hour. This means you have over 160 chances to claim free fruits during this event. Even if you can’t play every single hour, you’ll still get plenty of opportunities to grab some good rewards.

Countdown to Blox Fruits Free Fruit Event

You don’t have to wait long now. The Control fruit rework drops in just a few hours. Here is the countdown until the event is live:

Make sure you’re ready to jump into the game as soon as the update hits!

What to Expect

The Free Fruit Event is a special holiday celebration in Blox Fruits. During this event, you can claim a free Fruit every hour. You don’t need to do any complicated quests or challenges. You need to head to Holiday Island to claim your free fruits. This is a special location that only appears during the holiday event. When you arrive at Holiday Island, look for the fruit claim area.

Make sure you arrive a few minutes before the hour mark so you don’t miss your chance. The game’s server might get crowded with other players trying to claim their fruits, too. You can do this every single hour while the event is running. Set reminders on your phone if you want to maximize how many fruits you get.

Along with the free hourly fruits, there’s also a Holiday Gacha available during this event. This gacha contains special rewards. While we don’t have the complete list of items yet, gachas usually include rare cosmetics, fishing rods, guns, materials, or special items. Keep some currency ready if you want to try your luck with the Holiday Gacha. These holiday-exclusive items might not come back until next year. Have fun hunting for free fruits and rewarsd!