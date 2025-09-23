Blox Fruits Godhuman Guide: How to Get and Moves

Godhuman is one of the best Blox Fruits Fighting Styles for PvP mode. It has high attack speed, amazing stuns, and can knock back enemies farther. You can also break players’ instincts and defeat bosses comfortably with this style. Obtaining it is a huge task as you require many items and mastery points on different styles. This guide provides complete details on how to learn the Blox Fruits Godhuman style and its moves.

How to Get Blox Fruits Godhuman Fighting Style

The Ancient Monk NPC teaches the Blox Fruits Godhuman Fighting Style. He is located on the Floating Turtle island of Third Sea. You must achieve level 1500 or above to access the Third Sea. After obtaining the required level and reaching the Floating Turtle, locate a tree behind the Muskeeter Pirates on the island. The tree has a small door, directly above the lower branch and facing the wall. Get inside and descend to the bottom, where you’ll see the Ancient Monk NPC.

However, you must farm some items that the NPC asks to teach the Fighting Style. They are in-game currencies, Mastery on four different Fighting Styles, and five materials. See below for the complete details of each.

1. Required in-game currencies

Here is the list of required currencies to learn the Blox Fruits Godhuman Fighting Style:

$500,000: You can farm Beli by completing Quests across the seas, participating in PvP battles, Events, Raids, and more.

You can farm Beli by completing Quests across the seas, participating in PvP battles, Events, Raids, and more. 5000 Fragments: You can obtain Fragments in the Second and Third Seas. Fragments can be obtained by purchasing from the Shop and by participating in Ship Raid and Raid. Additionally, you can farm them by defeating Sea Beast and Darkbeard.

2. Required Materials

Here are the required Materials to learn the Godhuman Fighting Style in Blox Fruits:

10 Dragon Scale: You can obtain Dragon Scale by defeating Dragon Claw Warrior and Dragon Crew Archer enemy NPCs. They can be found on Hydra Island in Third Sea.

You can obtain Dragon Scale by defeating Dragon Claw Warrior and Dragon Crew Archer enemy NPCs. They can be found on Hydra Island in Third Sea. 20 Fish Tail: You can farm Fish Tail by defeating Fishman Warrior, Fishman Commando, Fishman Lord, Fishman Raider, and Fishman Captain enemy NPCs. The first three enemies can be found on the Underwater City in First Sea, and the remaining on the Floating Turtle in Third Sea.

You can farm Fish Tail by defeating Fishman Warrior, Fishman Commando, Fishman Lord, Fishman Raider, and Fishman Captain enemy NPCs. The first three enemies can be found on the Underwater City in First Sea, and the remaining on the Floating Turtle in Third Sea. 10 Mythic Droplet: You can farm Mythic Droplet by defeating Sea Soldier and Water Fighter enemies. They can be found on the Forgotten Island in Second Sea.

You can farm Mythic Droplet by defeating Sea Soldier and Water Fighter enemies. They can be found on the Forgotten Island in Second Sea. 20 Magma Ore: You can farm Magma Ore by defeating Military Soldier, Military Spy, Magma Admiral, Magma Ninja, and Lava Pirate enemies. The first three enemies can be found in the Magma Village in First Sea, and the remaining on the hot side of the Hot and Cold islands.

3. Required Fighting Style Masteries

Here are the Fighting Styles that you must obtain 400 Mastery points on to learn the Blox Fruits Godhuman:

Superhuman: You can learn it from the Master Arts Teacher NPC. It is located on Snow Mountain in Second Sea and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea.

You can learn it from the Master Arts Teacher NPC. It is located on Snow Mountain in Second Sea and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea. Death Step: You can learn it from the Phoeyu, the Reformed NPC. It is located on the Ice Castle in Second Sea and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea.

You can learn it from the Phoeyu, the Reformed NPC. It is located on the Ice Castle in Second Sea and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea. Sharkman Karate: You can learn it from the Sharkman Teacher NPC. It is located on the Forgotten Island in Second Sea and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea.

You can learn it from the Sharkman Teacher NPC. It is located on the Forgotten Island in Second Sea and Castle on the Sea in Third Sea. Electric Claw: You can learn it from the Previous Hero NPC. It is located on the Floating Turtle in Third Sea.

You can learn it from the Previous Hero NPC. It is located on the Floating Turtle in Third Sea. Dragon Talon: You can learn it from the Uzoth NPC. It is located on the Fire Dragon Dojo in Thid Sea.

As you’ve noticed, obtaining the Blox Fruits Godhuman Fighting Style requires intense grinding. You must defeat various enemies, multiple bosses, learn and obtain Mastery points in various Fighting Styles. However, it is worth obtaining due to its excellent PvP performance. Learn what Godhuman moves do below.

Details about Blox Fruits Godhuman Fighting Style moves

Here are the details of Blox Fruits Godhuman Fighting Style moves:

Moves Required Mastery Energy Cost Cooldown Effects Soaring Beast (Z) 125 25 8s The user dashes forward and lands a flurry of punches on enemies upon contact. It can also break instinct. Heaven and Earth (X) 250 35 11s Tap: The user launches a gust of wind that explodes upon reaching maximum range or hitting an enemy. The enemy launches upward upon explosion.



Hold: The user produces a large whirlwind. After holding the X key for three seconds, the user claps and unleashes a formidable shockwave. Sixth Realm Gun (C) 350 75 17s Tap: The user dashes forward and lands a punch on the enemy upon contact. After that, they send the enemy backward and apply the knockback effect. Also damages the enemy within its range.

Hold: The user dashes forward at a much higher speed and range. After that, they seize the enemy and punch them with their left fist. The user becomes invulnerable while attacking.

That concludes our Blox Fruits Godhuman guide. Although the Fighting Style is tough to obtain, you will have smooth battles in PvP mode.