Blox Fruits Golden Carp Guide

Blox Fruits released the Submerged Expansion update on September 20, 2025. It brought a new Fishing Tournament event, which requires catching three Golden Carp to enter. It is the latest fish whose appearance is similar to that of the Carp, but colored entirely golden. You can find this fish anywhere on the map, catch it with any Bait, and fishing rod. This article provides a complete guide to acquiring the Golden Carp in Blox Fruits.

How to Catch Golden Carp in Blox Fruits

You need two things to catch a Golden Carp in Blox Fruits: a Fishing Rod and any Bait. After obtaining them, follow the steps below:

Equip any fishing rod from your backpack. Go near the sea and click on the water. Aim for the Perfect casting. A red exclamation mark appears on the screen after a fish bites on your bait. Click the right mouse button to enter the reeling minigame. A green bar with a fish icon and a moving rectangle appears at the bottom of your screen. Contain the fish icon within the moving rectangle inside the bar to catch the fish.

Whether you catch a Golden Carp in Roblox depends on RNG. However, obtaining it will be easy, as you don’t need a specific environment, location, or Bait.

How to Get Fishing Rods

You can obtain a total of seven fishing rods in Blox Fruits. If you have none, acquire one from the Angler or other Fisherman NPCs. Here are the locations for all NPCs that grant fishing rods:

Angler NPC: Skylands (First Sea), Green Zone (Second Sea), and Hydra Island (Third Sea)

Skylands (First Sea), Green Zone (Second Sea), and Hydra Island (Third Sea) Fisherman NPC: Frozen Village (First Sea), Kingdom of Rose (Second Sea), and Port Town (Third Sea)

You can get a free common rarity Fishing Rod item by interacting with the Fisherman NPC for the first time. It also grants 10 Basic Baits to get you started in your fishing endeavors.

How to Win Rewards from the Fishing Tournament in Blox Fruits

You can enter the latest Fishing Tournament after catching three Golden Carp in Blox Fruits. The tournament rewards Fruit Boxes and a trophy to the top 1,000 players ranked in the Fishing Leaderboard. It calculates your rank by comparing the average weight of the three of your heaviest Golden Carps with competing players.

You can check your rank anytime with the steps below:

Go near the Tournament Master NPC. You can find it near the docks area on some islands, such as Frozen Village, Submerged Island, Floating Turtle, and Castle on the Sea. Press Interact to open the Fishing Tournament NPC menu. Click the Check Rank button.

You can also buy Basic Bait or sell fish at the Tournament Master NPC’s Shop. The event will be available till September 22, 2025, so grab your fishing rods and catch as many Golden Carps as you can to earn rewards.