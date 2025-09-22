Home » Gaming » Blox Fruits Guns Tier List (September 2025)

Blox Fruits Guns Tier List (September 2025)

Update: We’ve updated this Blox Fruits Guns tier list with the latest Guns on September 22, 2025.

Guns are one of the weapon types in Blox Fruits. Currently, the experience offers 14 Guns you can craft in total. Each Gun has two moves, which can deal damage from a distance. Naturally, some perform better than others due to their high rarity or utility. In this Blox Fruits Guns tier list, we’ll rank all firearms based on their performance.

Blox Fruits Guns tier list

Blox Fruits Guns Tier List: All Guns Ranked

Our Blox Fruits tier list classifies all 14 Guns into five different tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. You can find the strongest firearms, which can help you clear all content in the SS tier. Whereas, C-tier offers that are the weakest and suited for beginners.
That said, here is the complete Guns ranking in no particular order:

Blox Fruits Guns tier list
TiersGuns
SSDragon Storm, Skull Guitar, Acidum Rifle
SBazooka, Kabucha
AVenom Bow, Bizarre Revolver, Dual Flintlock, Magma Blaster
BRefined Slingshot, Cannon, Slingshot
CFlintlock, Musket

Breaking Down the Blox Fruits Guns Tier List

Here is the list of all Guns under their respective tiers, along with their rarities, crafting materials, and sources:

SS Tier

The S Tier Guns are your best options in the game. They are hard to obtain but can help you progress seamlessly and dominate in PvP.

GunsRarityRequirementsSource (Location)
DragonstormLegendary2 Dragon Eggs
10 Dinosaur Eggs
5 Dragon Scales
30 Blaze Embers		Craft from Dragon Hunter (Hydra Island in Third Sea)
Skull GuitarMythical500 Bones
250 Ectoplasm
1 Dark Fragment
5,000 Fragments		Craft from Weird Machine (Haunted Castle in Third Sea)
Acidum RifleRareDefeat Core enemyCore (Kingdom of Rose in Second Sea)
  • Dragonstorm: Dragonstorm can execute M1 attack in addition to two moves, Draconic Cascade (Z) and Infernal Comet (X). It can stun enemies, deal high damage, and is an excellent choice for aerial and ground battles. You can also use it in Terrorshark Raids and Ship Raids.
  • Skull Guitar: Skull Guitar has a long range, capable of dealing high damage from a distance. It has a high combo potential, can stun enemies, and break Instinct with M1 and El Diablo (X) moves. You can use it for both PvP and PvE content.
  • Acidum Rifle: Although a Rare, Acidum Rifle is one of the best Guns for PvP content. It can break Instinct of players with all moves and has the best performance in aerial battles. The Gun’s M1 can poison enemies, dealing damage over time. You can use it with Burning Enchantment to deal huge damage.

S Tier

The second-best Guns are listed in the S Tier of this Blox Fruits Guns tier list. Like SS-tier firearms, they can help you progress without much effort and achieve victory in PvP. However, be sure to upgrade them to the max level.

GunsRarityRequirementsSource (Location)
BazookaLegendaryDefeat Wysper BossWysper (Upper Skylands in First Sea)
KabuchaLegendary1,500 FragmentsPurchase from The Strngest NPC (Remote Island in Second Sea)
  • Bazooka: Bazooka can deal AoE damage with all of its moves, and break Instinct. It’s one of the best options to fight against Bosses and NPCs. The Gun has a high range and deals massive damage with M1 attacks.
  • Kabucha: Kabucha has decent damage, range, and a quick cooldown for its M1 moves. It has low knockback, breaks Instinct, and has high combo potential, which makes it best for both PvP and PvE.

A Tier

The A-tier firearms will help you reach end-game content. They can become the best alternatives until you get your hands on SS and S-tier ones.

GunsRarityRequirementsSource (Location)
Venom BowLegendaryDefeat Hydra Leader BossHydra Leader Boss (Hydra Island in Third Sea)
Bizzare RevolverRare25 EctoplasmPurchase from El Rodolfo (Cursed Ship in Second Sea)
Dual FlintlockRare$65,000Purchase from Advanced Weapon Dealer (Marine Fortress in First Sea)
Magma BlasterRareDefeat Magma Admiral BossMagma Admiral (Magma Village in First Sea)

B Tier

The B tier of this Blox Fruits Guns tier list offers decent options. They will become valuable till mid-game content. After that, you must obtain either SS, S, or A-tier weapons.

GunsRarityRequirementsSource (Location
Refined SlingshotRare$30,000Purchase from Advanced Weapon Dealer (Marine Fortress in First Sea)
CannonRare$100,000Purchase from Advanced Weapon Dealer (Marine Fortress in First Sea)
SlingshotCommon$5,000Purchase from Weapon Dealer (Middle Town in First Sea)

C Tier

The C-tier weapons will help you in the beginning. You can use them to familiarize yourself with the combat mechanics, gameplay, and get accustomed to using firearms. Dispose of them as soon as possible and obtain robust Guns ranked in the SS, S, A, or B tiers.

GunsRarityRequirementsSource (Location)
FlintlockUncommon$10,500Purchase from Weapon Dealer (Middle Town in First Sea)
MusketUncommon$8,000Purchase from Weapon Dealer (Middle Town in First Sea)

This Blox Fruits tier list reflects the writer’s opinion, and you must take it as a reference. You can use the Guns based on your builds and playstyle, which is the best way to approach the game. Moreover, the rankings can change in the future when the developers release a new update or add new Guns to the roster.

