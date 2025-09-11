The Pain fruit has been around forever in Blox Fruits, but it was pretty weak compared to other fruits. Good news, though, with the latest update, the developers finally gave it an awakening system that makes it way better. If you’ve been sleeping on Pain Fruit, now’s the time to give it another shot. In this guide, I will show you how to awaken Pain Fruit and maximize its potential.

How to Awaken Pain Fruit in Blox Fruits

To be able to awaken the Pain Fruit from the Pain update, you first need to find the Mysterious Scientist. Why? Because this NPC could give you access to the Admin Panel. This NPC shows up in two places: Second Sea and Third Sea.

Second Sea Location

First, head to the laboratory in the cold zone. You will need to enter a color code to get in, and here’s the code: Red, Blue, Green, Blue. Make sure you unequip all your items first, or it won’t work. Once the secret door opens, climb up the tall ladder, and you’ll find the scientist between the tubes with blue glasses.

Third Sea Location

This one’s way easier. Here are the steps:

Just go to Castle on the Sea and look left of the Set Home Point. The Mysterious Scientist will be right there waiting for you.

Once you find the scientist, talk to him to open the Admin Panel. Look for Pain fruit in the research menu and click on it. You’ll see a list of tasks you need to complete to upgrade each ability. However, the process is not free, so you’ll need fragments and other materials too.

Pain Fruit Awakening Requirements

Here’s what you need to do for each upgrade:

Pan Fruit Awakening Effect What to Do Cost Infernal Endurance (200 Mastery) Makes your awakened form last longer. Walk on lava for 5 minutes straight. Drink Lava Potion before you walk on lava to mitigate the burn damage. • 1,000x Fragments

• 2x Ectoplasm

• 1x Magma Ore Agony Surge (300 Mastery) Adds a Drop Kick explosion when you hold Self Repel. Collect 5 Pain orbs at once using aerial dash 10 times. • 2,500x Fragments

• 4x Ectoplasm

• 2x Magma Ore Torment Conductor (400 Mastery) Makes Fury Jab ghosts track enemies automatically. Beat a Lightning user in combat. • 6,000x Fragments

• 5x Ectoplasm

• 1x Nightmare Catcher Spectral Assimilation (500 Mastery) Lets you charge Agony Nuke into a beam attack. Collect 201 Pain orbs total. • 9,500x Fragments

• 5x Ectoplasm

• 3x Nightmare Catcher

Similar to the second skill awakening, you need to spam your Z and simply collect the orbs. The hardest part in this test is collecting 3 Nightmare Catchers, which will take you some grinding time. You can find a Nightmare Catcher in the Haunted Castle area.

After completing all of the tests above, make sure to equip them! With these upgrades, Pain Fruit becomes a totally different beast. All the skills, and especially the kamehameha beam attack, make it worth the grind. Give it a try and see how much stronger your Pain fruit becomes!