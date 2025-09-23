All NPCs in Blox Fruits and Their Locations

Note: We last updated this article with all NPCs in Blox Fruits on September 23rd.

In Blox Fruits, you will run into a lot of NPCs everywhere you go. These characters are super important because they help you progress in the game. Some sell you weapons, others give you quests, and a few teach you awesome fighting moves. In this complete guide, we will show you the full list of NPCs in Blox Fruits, so you can make the most of your adventure.

How to Spot Different NPCs in Blox Fruits

You can easily tell what type of NPC you’re looking at by checking the colored ring under their feet and the symbol above their head. The simple system saves you time when you’re looking for something specific.

Shop NPCs have a green glowing ring and show a money symbol. These are your go-to people for buying swords, fruits, accessories, and fighting styles.

Quest NPCs show up with a yellow ring and a question mark. They're crucial for earning money and experience points. Most quests involve killing a certain number of enemies, though some have special requirements.

Miscellaneous NPCs have grey rings with question marks. These characters offer a mix of services like teaching fighting styles, selling unique items, or giving you special dialogue.

NPCs in Blox Fruits and Their Locations

Currently, there are a total of 146 NPCs in Blox Fruits. We are going to divide them into three categories: First Sea, Second Sea, and Third Sea NPCs.

First Sea NPCs

Here is the list of all shops, quests, and miscellaneous NPCs in the First Sea:

Location Shop NPCs Quest NPCs Misc NPCs Pirate Starter Island • Blox Fruit Dealer

• Sword Dealer

• Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer Bandit Quest Giver – Marine Starter Island • Blox Fruit Dealer

• Sword Dealer

• Marines Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer Marine Quest Giver – Middle Town • Weapon Dealer

• Blox Fruit Dealer

• Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer – • Aura Editor

• Robotmega

• Experienced Captain Jungle • Blox Fruit Gacha

• Boat Dealer – – Pirate Village • Sword Dealer of the West

• Rich Man

• Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer – • Dark Step Teacher

• Blacksmith Desert • Hasan

• Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer Desert Adventurer – Frozen Village • Sword Dealer of the East

• Sick Man

• Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer – • Ability Teacher

• Dog House (Indra) Marine Fortress • Advanced Weapon Dealer

• Parlus

• Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer Marine Leader Angler Skylands • Master Sword Dealer

• Mad Scientist

• Yoshi

• Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer Sky Adventurer – Prison • Remove Blox Fruit

• Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer • Head Jailer

• Jail Keeper – Magma Village • Living Skeleton

• Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer – Ability Teacher Underwater City • Boat Dealer

Luxury

• Boat Dealer • Submerged Quest Giver 1

• Submerged Quest Giver 2 Water Kung Fu Teacher Upper Skylands – Sky Quest Giver 2 Instinct Teacher Fountain City • Boat Dealer

• Luxury Boat Dealer – –

Second Sea NPCs

Now this is the complete list of all shops, quests, and miscellaneous NPCs in the Second Sea:

Location Shop NPCs Quest NPCs Misc NPCs Kingdom of Rose – – • Cyborg

• Sabi

• Mysterious Entity

• Aura Editor

• Blacksmith

• Sea Captain

• Trevor

• Arowe Colosseum – Colosseum Quest Giver King Red Head The Café • Tort

• Blox Fruit Gacha

• Barista – • Bounty/Honor Expert

• Bartilo

• Awakenings Expert

• Titles Specialist

• Nerd Bridge Plokster – – Green Zone – • Deep Forest Quest Giver

• Deep Forest Area 2 Quest Giver • Mysterious Man

• Mr. Captain

• Angler

• Alchemist Graveyard – Graveyard Quest Giver • Crew Captain

• rip_indra Snow Mountain – Snow Quest Giver Martial Arts Master Hot and Cold – • Fire Quest Giver

• Ice Quest Giver • Arlthmetic

• Mysterious Scientist Cursed Ship – – • El Rodolfo

• El Admin

• El Perro

• Experimic, Guashiem Ice Castle – – Phoeyu The Reformed Forgotten Island – Forgotten Quest Giver Daigrock The Sharkman Remote Island The Strongest God – –

Third Sea NPCs

Last but not least, all the NPCs you can find in the Third Sea:

Location Shop NPCs Quest NPCs Misc NPCs Port Town Blox Fruit Dealer Pirate Port Quest Giver • Experienced Captain

• Blacksmith

• Fisherman Hydra Island – Hydra Town Quest Giver • Arena Trainer

•Angler Dragon Dojo – Dragon Crew Quest Giver • Dojo Trainer

• Dragon Wizard

• Dragon Hunter

• Uzoth Great Tree – Marine Tree Quest Giver • Crew Captain

• Mysterious Force Floating Turtle Barista Turtle Adventure Quest Giver • Crypt Master

• Ancient Monk

• Previous Hero

• Mysterious Entity

• Citizen

• Hungry Man

• Horned Man Haunted Castle – • Haunted Castle Quest Giver 1

• Haunted Castle Quest Giver 2 • Ghost

• Gravestone

• Death King

• Weird Machine Sea of Treats – • Cake Quest Giver 1

• Cake Quest Giver 2

• Chocolate Quest Giver 1

• Chocolate Quest Giver 2

• Ice Cream Quest Giver

• Peanut Quest Giver

• Candy Cane Quest Giver • Sick Scientist

• Cake Scientist

• drip_mama

• Sweet Crafter Castle on the Sea Remove Blox Fruit – • Mysterious Scientist

• Aura Editor

• Phoeyu the Reformed

• Water Kung Fu Teacher

• Dark Step Teacher

• Daigrock the Sharkman

• Martial Arts Master

• Sabi

• Lunoven

• Plokster

• Butler

• Tacomura

• Mad Scientist

• Elite Hunter

• Player Hunter Temple of Time – – • Mysterious Force

• Ancient One Tiki Outpost • Beast Hunter

• Shark Hunter • Tiki Quest Giver 1

• Tiki Quest Giver 2

• Tiki Quest Giver 3 • Dragon Talon Sage

• Shipwright Teacher

• Submarine Worker

• Shafi

• Spy Mirage Island Advanced Fruit Dealer – – Kitsune Island – – Kitsune Shrine Prehistoric Island – – Ancient Relic Frozen Dimension – Frost Quest Giver Frozen Watcher

Now that you know where to find all NPCs in Blox Fruits, you’re ready to make the most of your adventure! Remember to always check the colored rings under NPCs’ feet to quickly identify what they offer – green for shops, yellow for quests, and grey for special services.

Start with the basics in the First Sea, work your way through the challenging Second Sea, and eventually master the Third Sea’s advanced content. These NPCs are your key to becoming stronger. Happy sailing, and we hope that your Blox Fruits journey is filled with epic adventures!