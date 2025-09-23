Home » Gaming » All NPCs in Blox Fruits and Their Locations

All NPCs in Blox Fruits and Their Locations

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Note: We last updated this article with all NPCs in Blox Fruits on September 23rd.

In Blox Fruits, you will run into a lot of NPCs everywhere you go. These characters are super important because they help you progress in the game. Some sell you weapons, others give you quests, and a few teach you awesome fighting moves. In this complete guide, we will show you the full list of NPCs in Blox Fruits, so you can make the most of your adventure.

NPCs Blox Fruits

How to Spot Different NPCs in Blox Fruits

You can easily tell what type of NPC you’re looking at by checking the colored ring under their feet and the symbol above their head. The simple system saves you time when you’re looking for something specific.

  • Shop NPCs have a green glowing ring and show a money symbol. These are your go-to people for buying swords, fruits, accessories, and fighting styles.
  • Quest NPCs show up with a yellow ring and a question mark. They’re crucial for earning money and experience points. Most quests involve killing a certain number of enemies, though some have special requirements.
  • Miscellaneous NPCs have grey rings with question marks. These characters offer a mix of services like teaching fighting styles, selling unique items, or giving you special dialogue.
NPCs Blox Fruits

NPCs in Blox Fruits and Their Locations

Currently, there are a total of 146 NPCs in Blox Fruits. We are going to divide them into three categories: First Sea, Second Sea, and Third Sea NPCs.

First Sea NPCs

Here is the list of all shops, quests, and miscellaneous NPCs in the First Sea:

LocationShop NPCsQuest NPCsMisc NPCs
Pirate Starter Island• Blox Fruit Dealer
• Sword Dealer
• Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer		Bandit Quest Giver
Marine Starter Island• Blox Fruit Dealer
• Sword Dealer
• Marines Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer		Marine Quest Giver
Middle Town• Weapon Dealer
• Blox Fruit Dealer
• Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer		• Aura Editor
• Robotmega
• Experienced Captain
Jungle• Blox Fruit Gacha
• Boat Dealer
Pirate Village• Sword Dealer of the West
• Rich Man
• Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer		• Dark Step Teacher
• Blacksmith
Desert• Hasan
• Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer		Desert Adventurer
Frozen Village• Sword Dealer of the East
• Sick Man
• Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer		• Ability Teacher
• Dog House (Indra)
Marine Fortress• Advanced Weapon Dealer
• Parlus
• Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer		Marine LeaderAngler
Skylands• Master Sword Dealer
• Mad Scientist
• Yoshi
• Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer		Sky Adventurer
Prison• Remove Blox Fruit
• Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer		• Head Jailer
• Jail Keeper
Magma Village• Living Skeleton
• Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer		Ability Teacher
Underwater City• Boat Dealer
Luxury
• Boat Dealer		• Submerged Quest Giver 1
• Submerged Quest Giver 2		Water Kung Fu Teacher
Upper SkylandsSky Quest Giver 2Instinct Teacher
Fountain City• Boat Dealer
• Luxury Boat Dealer

Second Sea NPCs

Now this is the complete list of all shops, quests, and miscellaneous NPCs in the Second Sea:

LocationShop NPCsQuest NPCsMisc NPCs
Kingdom of Rose• Cyborg
• Sabi
• Mysterious Entity
• Aura Editor
• Blacksmith
• Sea Captain
• Trevor
• Arowe
ColosseumColosseum Quest GiverKing Red Head
The Café• Tort
• Blox Fruit Gacha
• Barista		• Bounty/Honor Expert
• Bartilo
• Awakenings Expert
• Titles Specialist
• Nerd
BridgePlokster
Green Zone• Deep Forest Quest Giver
• Deep Forest Area 2 Quest Giver		• Mysterious Man
• Mr. Captain
• Angler
• Alchemist
GraveyardGraveyard Quest Giver• Crew Captain
• rip_indra
Snow MountainSnow Quest GiverMartial Arts Master
Hot and Cold• Fire Quest Giver
• Ice Quest Giver		• Arlthmetic
• Mysterious Scientist
Cursed Ship• El Rodolfo
• El Admin
• El Perro
• Experimic, Guashiem
Ice CastlePhoeyu The Reformed
Forgotten IslandForgotten Quest GiverDaigrock The Sharkman
Remote IslandThe Strongest God

Third Sea NPCs

Last but not least, all the NPCs you can find in the Third Sea:

LocationShop NPCsQuest NPCsMisc NPCs
Port TownBlox Fruit DealerPirate Port Quest Giver• Experienced Captain
• Blacksmith
• Fisherman
Hydra IslandHydra Town Quest Giver• Arena Trainer
•Angler
Dragon DojoDragon Crew Quest Giver• Dojo Trainer
• Dragon Wizard
• Dragon Hunter
• Uzoth
Great TreeMarine Tree Quest Giver• Crew Captain
• Mysterious Force
Floating TurtleBaristaTurtle Adventure Quest Giver• Crypt Master
• Ancient Monk
• Previous Hero
• Mysterious Entity
• Citizen
• Hungry Man
• Horned Man
Haunted Castle• Haunted Castle Quest Giver 1
• Haunted Castle Quest Giver 2		• Ghost
• Gravestone
• Death King
• Weird Machine
Sea of Treats• Cake Quest Giver 1
• Cake Quest Giver 2
• Chocolate Quest Giver 1
• Chocolate Quest Giver 2
• Ice Cream Quest Giver
• Peanut Quest Giver
• Candy Cane Quest Giver		• Sick Scientist
• Cake Scientist
• drip_mama
• Sweet Crafter
Castle on the SeaRemove Blox Fruit• Mysterious Scientist
• Aura Editor
• Phoeyu the Reformed
• Water Kung Fu Teacher
• Dark Step Teacher
• Daigrock the Sharkman
• Martial Arts Master
• Sabi
• Lunoven
• Plokster
• Butler
• Tacomura
• Mad Scientist
• Elite Hunter
• Player Hunter
Temple of Time• Mysterious Force
• Ancient One
Tiki Outpost• Beast Hunter
• Shark Hunter		• Tiki Quest Giver 1
• Tiki Quest Giver 2
• Tiki Quest Giver 3		• Dragon Talon Sage
• Shipwright Teacher
• Submarine Worker
• Shafi
• Spy
Mirage IslandAdvanced Fruit Dealer
Kitsune IslandKitsune Shrine
Prehistoric IslandAncient Relic
Frozen DimensionFrost Quest GiverFrozen Watcher

Now that you know where to find all NPCs in Blox Fruits, you’re ready to make the most of your adventure! Remember to always check the colored rings under NPCs’ feet to quickly identify what they offer – green for shops, yellow for quests, and grey for special services.

Start with the basics in the First Sea, work your way through the challenging Second Sea, and eventually master the Third Sea’s advanced content. These NPCs are your key to becoming stronger. Happy sailing, and we hope that your Blox Fruits journey is filled with epic adventures!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Blox Fruits Godhuman Guide: How to Get and Moves

How to Play Fortnite GeoGuessr?

SpongeBob Tycoon Fortnite Codes (September 2025)

Blox Fruits Guns Tier List (September 2025)

Genshin Impact Xiao Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Genshin Impact Diluc Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Genshin Impact Chevreuse Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

All Fish in Blox Fruits: Locations and Prices

Roblox Dig to Save Brainrot Codes (September 2025)

Blox Fruits Tier List: Best Fruits for PvE and PvP