The Red King Event in Blox Fruits brought us Oni Token, and trust me, you’re going to want as many as you can get. These special tokens unlock rewards like the Oni Helmet, Sanguine Cloak, and even rare fruits. Let me show you how to farm Oni Token in Blox Fruits efficiently.

How to Get to the Oni Realm?

Before you can start collecting Oni Tokens in Red King event, you need to access the Oni Realm first. Here are the steps:

Click the red demon icon on the compass, then follow the way and find the Oni NPC in the Third Sea. Once you find them, just talk and say yes when they ask if you want to enter. You’ll get teleported straight into the Oni Realm, where all the token farming happens.

How to Get Oni Token in Blox Fruits

There are four methods to farm Oni Tokens in Blox Fruits:

1. Defeating the Red Commander

The Red Commander is a powerful boss that spawns once every hour in the Oni Realm. But defeating this guy gives you a massive 300 Oni Tokens. The fight isn’t easy, though, so I’d recommend teaming up with other players and getting the best weapon and gun you can equip before fighting him.

2. Defeating Oni Soldiers

The Oni Soldiers can be your easiest way to get Oni Tokens. These enemies are scattered around the islands in the Oni Realm, and each one drops exactly 10 Oni Tokens when you defeat them. They also respawn every 5 minutes, so you can keep on farming them consistently.

3. Fishing for Corrupted Fish

If you’ve got the Corrupted Shark Rod, fishing can be a nice way to earn tokens while taking a break from fighting. Go to the red whirlpools and catch Corrupted Fish. Then trade them with the Oni Fisherman NPC for tokens:

Fish Rarity Oni Tokens Common 10 Uncommon 20 Rare 50 Legendary 100 Mythical 200

Fishing is slower than fighting, but it’s perfect when you want to chill out a bit.

4. Red Legion Gacha Rolls

The Red Legion Gacha is basically gambling with your tokens. Each roll costs 250 Oni Tokens, but you might get lucky and win 500 tokens back. You can only roll 10 times every 2 hours, so use this one wisely. I’d suggest only trying the gacha after you’ve built up a decent token stast through other methods.

Here’s a cool bonus: If you manage to get the Oni Helmet or Sanguine Cloak from the gacha, equip them. They give you 30% more Oni Tokens from all sources, which really adds up over time.

What Makes Oni Tokens Worth It

The Red King Event rewards are some of the best limited-time items you can get. I am talking about exclusive accessories, powerful gear, and even special fruits that might not come back once the event ends. The key is to start farming early and be consistent. Don’t blow all your tokens on gacha rolls right away, save up for the big-ticket items first, then have fun with the gambling aspect if you want. Don’t forget to check out some new Blox Fruits codes for more rewards!