Blox Fruits Pain Update: Release Date and What to Expect

by Shida Aruya
The Pain Update is coming, and it’s the third of six weekly updates coming to Blox Fruits. This one’s all about enduring torment to become stronger, and it brings some new content, too. You’ll get your hands on the new Pain Fruit, fight in hourly Pain Events, and even try out a fish slapping minigame. In this guide, I will show you when it goes live and everything this update has to offer.

Blox Fruits Pain Update

Blox Fruits Pain Update Release Time and Schedule

The Pain update goes live on SaturdaySeptember 6th, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST. Here’s when the update releases in different time zones around the world:

RegionRelease Date and Time
United States (PST)September 6 at 8:00 AM
United States (EST)September 6 at 11:00 AM
Central Europe (CET)September 6 at 05:00 PM
India (IST)September 6 at 08:30 PM
Japan (JST)September 6 at 11:30 PM
Australia (AEDT)September 7 at 12:30 AM

Since this is a weekly event with a clear end date, you’ve got exactly seven days to experience everything. Don’t wait too long to jump in, especially if you want to try the hourly Pain Events multiple times.

Countdown to the Blox Fruits Pain Update

Since this follows the weekly update pattern, servers might get pretty busy when new content drops. Try to log in about an hour early to avoid those annoying queue times. Use this countdown timer to get your character ready:

What to Expect

This update is built around the theme of suffering and endurance. The idea is that players who can handle the torment will come out stronger on the other side. Here is the list of everything you can expect from the update:

Blox Fruits Pain Update

  • Hourly Pain Event – Special boss fights that happen every hour during the update period. These bosses are designed to “embody suffering itself,” which means they’re probably going to be really tough.
  • Pain Fruit – Based on the theme, this fruit can give you abilities that get stronger when you take damage or when you’re in tough situations.
  • Reworked Sharkman Karate – Complete overhaul of this fighting style with better combos, new moves, and improved damage output. This could make it more competitive with other combat options.
  • Fish Slapping Minigame – A test of your fishing precision and discipline that sounds silly but has decent rewards. Expect challenging timing and accuracy requirements.
  • Summer Gacha – Limited-time system that offers new exclusive skins from the Summer Gacha. Might need special currency from the Pain update.

The Pain Update combines four major elements: a brand new Devil Fruit, hourly boss events, reworked fighting styles, and some surprisingly fun minigames. Most updates focus on one or two features, but this one gives you multiple ways to test your skills.

