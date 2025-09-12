Home » Gaming » Blox Fruits RIP Event Update: Release Date and What to Expect

Blox Fruits RIP Event Update: Release Date and What to Expect

by Shida Aruya
The Blox Fruits RIP Event is coming tomorrow, and it’s the fourth of six weekly updates coming to Blox Fruits. This cosmic-themed update brings purple skies, a powerful new boss, and some seriously cool rewards. If you’ve been waiting for something different after the recent Pain update, this event is exactly what you need.

Blox Fruits RIP Event Update

Blox Fruits RIP Event Update Release Time and Schedule

The RIP Event goes live on September 13, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST. That’s tomorrow morning for most players in the US. The event runs for almost a week, ending on Friday, September 19th, 2025, at 8:30 PM. Here’s when the update launches in your time zone:

RegionRelease Date and Time
United States (PST)September 13 at 8:00 AM
United States (EST)September 13 at 11:00 AM
Central Europe (CET)September 13 at 05:00 PM
India (IST)September 13 at 08:30 PM
Japan (JST)September 13 at 11:30 PM
Australia (AEDT)September 14 at 12:30 AM

Sometimes updates get delayed because of server issues or bugs. It’s smart to log in a few minutes early so you don’t miss anything when it goes live.

Countdown to the Blox Fruits RIP Event Update

You’ve got less than 24 hours to prepare. The countdown shows exactly when the cosmic chaos begins. Make sure you’re ready because this event only lasts six days.

What to Expect

This update takes you into a cosmic realm where the sky turns purple and reality feels different. The theme focuses on otherworldly challenges and celestial rewards that you can’t find in regular gameplay. Here’s everything you can expect from the RIP Event:

Blox Fruits RIP Event Update

  • Rip Commander Boss Fight – A powerful boss that spawns every hour during the event period. He appears when the veil between realms thins, creating a purple sky atmosphere.
  • Astral Waters Fishing – Special fishing spots where you can catch unique celestial fish with cosmic properties.
  • Celestial Gacha System – Limited-time lottery system offering exclusive skins and cosmic rewards that shine with starlight effects. These items are only available during the RIP Event, so you won’t get another chance to grab them later.
  • Event-Exclusive Potions and Brewing – Transform your celestial fish into mysterious potions that give temporary powers and abilities.

This RIP Event changes everything about how Blox Fruits feels. The purple sky will create an eerie atmosphere while you’re fighting, fishing, and exploring. It’s definitely going to be one of the most memorable updates the game has seen.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

