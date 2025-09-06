How to Get Sharkman Karate in Blox Fruits: Requirements and Rework Upgrade

Do you want to get your hands on Sharkman Karate in Blox Fruits? It’s a smart choice to do it now, especially with the latest Pain update giving this fighting style a complete rework. This makes it an even better time to grab Sharkman Karate since it’s getting some serious improvements. With the Pain update rework coming, Sharkman Karate is expected to become even more powerful and relevant in the current meta. Let me walk you through how to get Sharkman Karate in Blox Fruits.

What is Sharkman Karate in Blox Fruits?

Sharkman Karate is one of the 12 fighting styles in Blox Fruits. It’s basically Water Kung Fu but faster, hits harder, and looks cooler. The moves are super easy to land on enemies, which makes it perfect for chaining combos together. Plus, if you’re into grinding for levels, this fighting style won’t slow you down with annoying dash movements like some others do.

You can use this fighting style in both the Second Sea and Third Sea, so it’ll stick with you for a long time. And here’s a bonus: when you get 400 mastery with Sharkman Karate, you can use it to unlock Godhuman later on.

Sharkman Karate Requirements

Getting Sharkman Karate isn’t a walk in the park. There are some requirements you need to do first. Here is the list and how to get them:

1. Water Kung Fu at 400 Mastery

This means you need to buy Water Kung Fu first (costs $750,000) and then use it for enough time to max it out to level 400. It takes time, but just keep fighting enemies with it equipped.

2. Money and Fragments

You also need $2,500,000 and 5,000 fragments. Yeah, that’s a lot of cash and fragments, so start saving up early. Farm some Sea Beasts or do raids to get these resources.

3. Water Key

The hardest part? Getting the Water Key. This thing only drops from the Tide Keeper boss, and he doesn’t always give it to you. This boss shows up at the back of Forgotten Island every 30 minutes after someone beats him. You have to be at least level 1475 to even think about fighting him.

Since the Water Key isn’t guaranteed, you might have to fight this boss a bunch of times. Some people get lucky on their first try, others need to server hop and fight him over and over. Just keep at it until you get it.

How to Get Sharkman Karate in Blox Fruits

Once you’ve got everything you need, it’s time to find Daigrock the Sharkman. Here are the steps:

Find Daigrock: Second Sea: Forgotten Island — after Tide Keeper, climb the cliff and follow the dirt road to the house.

Third Sea: Castle on the Sea — inside the building with a flat blue roof. Talk to Daigrock and choose to learn Sharkman Karate for the listed cost. If you are short on money or fragments, you can hand over the Water Key and come back, but do not leave the area, reset, or die — the key will vanish. Once purchased, the fighting style is unlocked.

How to Get Reworked Sharkman Karate in Blox Fruits

Now the Reworked Sharkman Karate is available with the Pain update! This is a major upgrade that makes the fighting style even stronger. Here’s exactly how to get it. First, you need to have the regular Sharkman Karate. You can’t skip straight to the reworked mode. You have to work your way up. If you have already learned the regular one, then these are the next steps:

Go to Submerged Island. You can travel there from the Tiki Outpost and defeat the Tiki Outpost boss first. Find the Sharkman Master behind a house on Submerged Island. He will tell you to return to him in week 4 and practice the “Sharkman Slapping.” Join and win enough Fish Slapping competitions at Sea Castle. After meeting the event requirement, talk to Sharkman Master again in week 4 to unlock the reworked Sharkman Karate.

Sharkman Karate Move Stats Table

Move Mastery Required Cooldown Energy Cost Special Effects Twelve Water Palms (Z) 100 7s 30 Pushes enemies backward Pressure Vortex (X) 200 11s 40 Breaks Instinct, drags enemies Great Sea Spear (C) 300 16s 75 Pulls enemies, breaks Instinct

Note: These stats may change with the Pain update rework and V2 upgrade. We will update this article once we find out the new stats for this fighting style.

Yes, getting Sharkman Karate takes time, money, and effort. But it’s totally worth it, especially with the Pain update making it even better. This fighting style works great for everything from PvP, grinding, Sea Beast hunting, you name it. Start working on those requirements now, and don’t forget to practice your fish slapping!