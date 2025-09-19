Blox Fruits Submerged Expansion Update: Release Date and What to Expect

The Blox Fruits Submerged Expansion is launching this weekend, and it’s bringing some massive changes to the game. This underwater-themed update raises the level cap and adds completely new areas to explore. If you’ve been waiting for fresh content after the RIP Event, this fifth update in the six-week cycle is going to deliver big time.

Blox Fruits Submerged Expansion Update Release Time and Schedule

The Submerged Expansion goes live on September 20th, 2025, at 8:30 PM PT. The update runs for exactly one week, ending on Saturday, September 27th, at the same time. Here’s when the update launches in your time zone:

Region Release Date and Time United States (PST) September 20 at 8:00 AM United States (EST) September 20 at 11:00 AM Central Europe (CET) September 20 at 05:00 PM India (IST) September 20 at 08:30 PM Japan (JST) September 20 at 11:30 PM Australia (AEDT) September 21 at 12:30 AM

This update launches on a Saturday evening for most US players. Make sure you’re online early because the fishing tournaments start right away, and you don’t want to miss your chance at the leaderboards.

Countdown to the Blox Fruits Submerged Expansion Update

You’ve got about a week to get ready for this underwater adventure. The countdown below shows exactly when you can dive into the new content. This expansion only lasts seven days, so plan your gaming time accordingly.

What to Expect

This update takes you deep beneath the ocean surface, where new challenges and higher-level caps await. This expansion focuses on the ocean depths and competitive fishing. Here’s everything you can expect from the Submerged Expansion:

Submerged Island Areas – New underwater zones with a higher level cap, tougher enemies to fight with your equipped fighting styles, and better rewards.

– New underwater zones with a higher level cap, tougher enemies to fight with your equipped fighting styles, and better rewards. Competitive Fishing Tournaments – A fishing competition event, where you compete against other players to prove yourself on official leaderboards. These tournaments have specific time windows and reward the best fishers with exclusive prizes.

– A fishing competition event, where you compete against other players to prove yourself on official leaderboards. These tournaments have specific time windows and reward the best fishers with exclusive prizes. Golden Whirlpools – Special whirlpools that appear randomly across the seas for short periods. You need to be quick to reach them because they disappear fast, but they drop valuable Summer Tokens as rewards.

– Special whirlpools that appear randomly across the seas for short periods. You need to be quick to reach them because they disappear fast, but they drop valuable Summer Tokens as rewards. Exclusive Bomb Fruit Skins – New cosmetic upgrades for the Bomb Fruit that you can buy using Summer Tokens.

– New cosmetic upgrades for the Bomb Fruit that you can buy using Summer Tokens. Player Profile Viewer – New feature that lets you check out other players’ progress, achievements, and character builds. You can see how other adventurers set up their characters and learn from their strategies.

This Submerged Expansion changes the entire experience in Blox Fruits. The level cap increase means you can get stronger than ever before, while the competitive elements add a whole new reason to keep playing the game. It’s definitely going to give players something fresh to work toward. Are you going to join the event?