Update: We updated this Blox Fruits Swords Tier List article with the latest Swords on September 20, 2025.
Blox Fruits boasts a total of 40 Swords, ranging from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary, to the highest Mythical. You can obtain most by completing tasks, defeating bosses, and purchasing them with Beli. There is one sword, Dark Blade, that can be obtained by buying the Game Pass. Swords deal high damage in close-range combat, and each contains two unique moves. In this Blox Fruits Swords tier list, we rank all Swords to help you select the best ones for your adventure.
Blox Fruits Swords Tier List: All Swords Ranked
This Blox Fruits Swords tier list ranks all 40 weapons in different tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. The SS tier lists the best Swords that are good for both PvE and PvP content. On the other hand, the C tier offers options suitable for beginners and early-game content. That said, below is the complete tier list, ranking all Swords in no particular order:
|Tiers
|Swords
|SS
|True Triple Katana, Triple Dark Blade, Cursed Dual Katana, Dragon Trident, Dragonheart, Shark Anchor, Gravity Blade, Dark Blade, Buddy Sword
|S
|Spikey Trident, Soul Cane, Midnight Blade, Rengoku, Yama, Pole (2nd Form), Shizu
|A
|Fox Lamp, Dark Dagger, Tushita, Saber, Twin Hooks, Bisento, Hallow Scythe, Canvander
|B
|Flail, Koko, Saishi, Pipe, Longsword, Oroshi, Pole (1st Form), Triple Katana
|C
|Dual-Headed Blade, Iron Mace, Shark Saw, Trident, Wardens Sword, Dual Katana, Katana, Cutlass
Blox Fruits Swords Tier List Breakdown
Here is a complete Blox Fruits Swords tier list, including each weapon’s rarity and how to obtain:
SS Tier
The SS tier of this Blox Fruits Swords tier list offers weapons that are best for both PvP and PvE battles. You can defeat the toughest boss and clear all content with them. This list contains mostly Mythical and Legendary swords with two Rare ones. See the table below for a complete list:
|Swords
|Rarity
|How to Obtain
|True Triple Katana
|Mythical
|Purchase from the Mysterios Man NPC for $2,000,000
|Triple Dark Blade
|Mythical
|Admin-exclusive
|Cursed Dual Katana
|Mythical
|Complete Scroll Trials
|Dragon Trident
|Rare
|Defeat the Tide Keeper Boss
|Dragonheart
|Legendary
|Craft from Dragon Hunter
|Shark Anchor
|Legendary
|Defeat Anchor Boss
|Gravity Blade
|Rare
|Defeat Orbitus Boss
|Dark Blade
|Mythical
|Purchase from the Shop with 1,200 Robux
|Buddy Sword
|Legendary
|Defeat Cake Queen Boss
Here are some of the best swords in the SS tier:
- True Triple Katana: This weapon can deal high damage to enemies and Bosses such as Sea Beasts. You can comfortably defeat Raid Bosses with True Triple Katana, thanks to its wide attack range and high damage per click. Use it with the Portal Blox Fruit for best results.
- Cursed Dual Katana: Curse Dual katna can stun the enemy with its Revolving Ranger (Z) move, making room for a lethal combo. The weapon’s moves attack multiple enemies with every hit and have a faster cooldown, making it best for PvP battles. Moreover, you can use the Cursed Dual Katana with any build.
- Dragonheart: The Dragonheart weapon is a good combo starter, as both its abilities can stun enemies. Its Infernal Catastrophe (X) ability has a long range, decent AoE damage, and can hit fast-moving targets without breaking a sweat. Use it if you’re engaging in air PvP battles.
S Tier
You can find the second-best Swords in the S tier of this Blox Fruits Swords tier list. This tier is populated by Legendary rarity weapons, which are best for most PvP and PvE content. Here are all the weapons included in this tier:
|Swords
|Rarity
|How to Obtain
|Spikey Trident
|Legendary
|Defeat Dough King or Cake Prince Boss
|Soul Cane
|Rare
|Purchase from Living Skeleton for $750,000
|Midnight Blade
|Legendary
|Obtain from El Admin by submitting 100 Ectoplasm
|Rengoku
|Legendary
|Use a hidden key to obtain
|Yama
|Legendary
|Complete 20-30 quests from Elite Hunter
|Pole (2nd Form)
|Legendary
|Obtain from Thunder God for f5,000
|Shizu
|Legendary
|Purchase from Legendary Sword Dealer for $2,000,000
Here are some of the best Swords in the S tier:
- Spikey Trident: This Sword has decent damage and can stun enemies with both abilities: Dough Hurricane (Z) and Flyring Trident Pull (X). The X move, when it lands on an opponent, pulls them towards the user, which can be used to extend the combos.
- Soul Cane: Although a Rare, Soul Cane is a decent choice for players. It can stun enemies longer and break Instinct with the Soul Beam (Z) ability. Soul Cane has low Mastery requirements, 40 points to unlock Soul Beam (Z), and 120 for the Soul Slashes (X) move.
- Midnight Blade: Midnight Blade can deal decent AoE damage with both moves: Portal Opening (Z) and Crescent Dash (X). If you like to get close to the enemy to deal damage, then this weapon is one of the best choices. It is a weapon with a decent attack area, high combo potential, and the ability to stun and damage Sea Beasts with both moves.
A Tier
You can find the average-performing weapons in the A tier of this Blox Fruits Swords tier list. These weapons are best for niche situations and have drawbacks. For instance, Fox Lamp works better for air battles in PvP and has mediocre range. See the table below for all Swords in the A tier:
|Swords
|Rarity
|How to Obtain
|Fox Lamp
|Legendary
|From Kitsune Shrine
|Dark Dagger
|Legendary
|Defeat Indra Boss
|Tushita
|Legendary
|Defeat Longma Boss
|Saber
|Legendary
|Defeat Saber Expert Boss
|Twin Hooks
|Uncommon
|Defeat Captain Elephant Boss
|Bisento
|Legendary
|Purchase from Master Sword Dealer for $1,000,000
|Hallow Scythe
|Mythical
|Defeat the Soul Reaper Boss
|Canvander
|Legendary
|Defeat Beautiful Pirate Boss
Here are some of the best Swords in the A tier:
- Fox Lamp: This Sword has high combo potential, attack speed, and the ability to stun enemies and break Instinct with both moves. It’s Infernal Firestorm (X) move can deal AoE damage, hits multiple targets, and grants decent mobility to the users.
- Dark Dagger: Dark Dagger’s Proficient Impale (Z) move can break Instinct, and the Shaming Slash (X) move can stun the enemies for 1.5 seconds. You can initiate a combo with the X move to deal a high amount of damage to enemies. This weapon is suitable for most builds.
- Saber: Saber is one of the best weapons for farming mid-game PvE content. It has decent AoE damage and a wide attack area. Since the weapon can’t break Instinct, using it in PvP is not advised.
B Tier
The Swords in B tier aren’t suitable for PvP, but can help clear most mid-game PvE content. You can use them as alternatives until you obtain weapons ranked in SS, S, or A tiers in this Blox Fruits tier list. It’s advised not to use resources to upgrade them; instead, focus on obtaining those ranked in higher tiers. The table below shows all Swords ranked in the B tier:
|Swords
|Rarity
|How to Obtain
|Flail
|Rare
|Defeat Smoke Admiral Boss
|Koko
|Legendary
|Defeat Order Boss
|Saishi
|Legendary
|Purchase from Legendary Sword Dealer for $2,000,000
|Pipe
|Rare
|Purchase from Sword Dealer of the East for $100,000
|Longsword
|Rare
|Defeat Diamond Boss
|Oroshi
|Legendary
|Purchase from Legendary Sword Dealer for $2000,000
|Pole (1st Form)
|Legendary
|Defeat Thunder God Boss
|Triple Katana
|Uncommon
|Purchase from Sword Dealer of the East for $60,000
Also Read:
C Tier
The C tier of this Blox Fruits Swords tier list offers options that are best for beginners. Use these swords if you’re starting your adventure in this game. You can use them for farming in the early game content (around level 70 or 80). After that, ditch them and obtain those ranked higher than the C category in this tier list. See below for the complete list of C-tier weapons:
|Swords
|Rarity
|How to Obtain
|Dual-Headed Blade
|Rare
|Purchase from Master Sword Dealer for $400,000
|Iron Mace
|Uncommon
|Purchase from the Sword Dealer of the West for $25,000
|Shark Saw
|Uncommon
|Defeat The Saw Boss
|Trident
|Rare
|Defeat Fishman Lord
|Wardens Sword
|Rare
|Defeat Chief Warden
|Dual Katana
|Common
|Purchase from Sword Dealer of the West for $12,000
|Katana
|Common
|Purchase from Sword Dealer for $1,000
|Cutlass
|Common
|Purchase from Sword Dealer for $1,000
Note that the tier list changes when the developers add a new sword in future updates. Moreover, you are advised to use this tier list only as a reference. Lastly, make sure you’ve allocated maximum stats to Melee, Defense, and Sword stats for better results while using Swords as your main weapon.