Update: We updated this Blox Fruits Swords Tier List article with the latest Swords on September 20, 2025.

Blox Fruits boasts a total of 40 Swords, ranging from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary, to the highest Mythical. You can obtain most by completing tasks, defeating bosses, and purchasing them with Beli. There is one sword, Dark Blade, that can be obtained by buying the Game Pass. Swords deal high damage in close-range combat, and each contains two unique moves. In this Blox Fruits Swords tier list, we rank all Swords to help you select the best ones for your adventure.

Blox Fruits Swords Tier List: All Swords Ranked

This Blox Fruits Swords tier list ranks all 40 weapons in different tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. The SS tier lists the best Swords that are good for both PvE and PvP content. On the other hand, the C tier offers options suitable for beginners and early-game content. That said, below is the complete tier list, ranking all Swords in no particular order:

Tiers Swords SS True Triple Katana, Triple Dark Blade, Cursed Dual Katana, Dragon Trident, Dragonheart, Shark Anchor, Gravity Blade, Dark Blade, Buddy Sword S Spikey Trident, Soul Cane, Midnight Blade, Rengoku, Yama, Pole (2nd Form), Shizu A Fox Lamp, Dark Dagger, Tushita, Saber, Twin Hooks, Bisento, Hallow Scythe, Canvander B Flail, Koko, Saishi, Pipe, Longsword, Oroshi, Pole (1st Form), Triple Katana C Dual-Headed Blade, Iron Mace, Shark Saw, Trident, Wardens Sword, Dual Katana, Katana, Cutlass

Blox Fruits Swords Tier List Breakdown

Here is a complete Blox Fruits Swords tier list, including each weapon’s rarity and how to obtain:

SS Tier

The SS tier of this Blox Fruits Swords tier list offers weapons that are best for both PvP and PvE battles. You can defeat the toughest boss and clear all content with them. This list contains mostly Mythical and Legendary swords with two Rare ones. See the table below for a complete list:

Swords Rarity How to Obtain True Triple Katana Mythical Purchase from the Mysterios Man NPC for $2,000,000 Triple Dark Blade Mythical Admin-exclusive Cursed Dual Katana Mythical Complete Scroll Trials Dragon Trident Rare Defeat the Tide Keeper Boss Dragonheart Legendary Craft from Dragon Hunter Shark Anchor Legendary Defeat Anchor Boss Gravity Blade Rare Defeat Orbitus Boss Dark Blade Mythical Purchase from the Shop with 1,200 Robux Buddy Sword Legendary Defeat Cake Queen Boss

Here are some of the best swords in the SS tier:

True Triple Katana : This weapon can deal high damage to enemies and Bosses such as Sea Beasts. You can comfortably defeat Raid Bosses with True Triple Katana, thanks to its wide attack range and high damage per click. Use it with the Portal Blox Fruit for best results.

: This weapon can deal high damage to enemies and Bosses such as Sea Beasts. You can comfortably defeat Raid Bosses with True Triple Katana, thanks to its wide attack range and high damage per click. Use it with the Portal Blox Fruit for best results. Cursed Dual Katana : Curse Dual katna can stun the enemy with its Revolving Ranger (Z) move, making room for a lethal combo. The weapon’s moves attack multiple enemies with every hit and have a faster cooldown, making it best for PvP battles. Moreover, you can use the Cursed Dual Katana with any build.

: Curse Dual katna can stun the enemy with its Revolving Ranger (Z) move, making room for a lethal combo. The weapon’s moves attack multiple enemies with every hit and have a faster cooldown, making it best for PvP battles. Moreover, you can use the Cursed Dual Katana with any build. Dragonheart: The Dragonheart weapon is a good combo starter, as both its abilities can stun enemies. Its Infernal Catastrophe (X) ability has a long range, decent AoE damage, and can hit fast-moving targets without breaking a sweat. Use it if you’re engaging in air PvP battles.

S Tier

You can find the second-best Swords in the S tier of this Blox Fruits Swords tier list. This tier is populated by Legendary rarity weapons, which are best for most PvP and PvE content. Here are all the weapons included in this tier:

Swords Rarity How to Obtain Spikey Trident Legendary Defeat Dough King or Cake Prince Boss Soul Cane Rare Purchase from Living Skeleton for $750,000 Midnight Blade Legendary Obtain from El Admin by submitting 100 Ectoplasm Rengoku Legendary Use a hidden key to obtain Yama Legendary Complete 20-30 quests from Elite Hunter Pole (2nd Form) Legendary Obtain from Thunder God for f5,000 Shizu Legendary Purchase from Legendary Sword Dealer for $2,000,000

Here are some of the best Swords in the S tier:

Spikey Trident: This Sword has decent damage and can stun enemies with both abilities: Dough Hurricane (Z) and Flyring Trident Pull (X). The X move, when it lands on an opponent, pulls them towards the user, which can be used to extend the combos.

This Sword has decent damage and can stun enemies with both abilities: Dough Hurricane (Z) and Flyring Trident Pull (X). The X move, when it lands on an opponent, pulls them towards the user, which can be used to extend the combos. Soul Cane: Although a Rare, Soul Cane is a decent choice for players. It can stun enemies longer and break Instinct with the Soul Beam (Z) ability. Soul Cane has low Mastery requirements, 40 points to unlock Soul Beam (Z), and 120 for the Soul Slashes (X) move.

Although a Rare, Soul Cane is a decent choice for players. It can stun enemies longer and break Instinct with the Soul Beam (Z) ability. Soul Cane has low Mastery requirements, 40 points to unlock Soul Beam (Z), and 120 for the Soul Slashes (X) move. Midnight Blade: Midnight Blade can deal decent AoE damage with both moves: Portal Opening (Z) and Crescent Dash (X). If you like to get close to the enemy to deal damage, then this weapon is one of the best choices. It is a weapon with a decent attack area, high combo potential, and the ability to stun and damage Sea Beasts with both moves.

A Tier

You can find the average-performing weapons in the A tier of this Blox Fruits Swords tier list. These weapons are best for niche situations and have drawbacks. For instance, Fox Lamp works better for air battles in PvP and has mediocre range. See the table below for all Swords in the A tier:

Swords Rarity How to Obtain Fox Lamp Legendary From Kitsune Shrine Dark Dagger Legendary Defeat Indra Boss Tushita Legendary Defeat Longma Boss Saber Legendary Defeat Saber Expert Boss Twin Hooks Uncommon Defeat Captain Elephant Boss Bisento Legendary Purchase from Master Sword Dealer for $1,000,000 Hallow Scythe Mythical Defeat the Soul Reaper Boss Canvander Legendary Defeat Beautiful Pirate Boss

Here are some of the best Swords in the A tier:

Fox Lamp: This Sword has high combo potential, attack speed, and the ability to stun enemies and break Instinct with both moves. It’s Infernal Firestorm (X) move can deal AoE damage, hits multiple targets, and grants decent mobility to the users.

This Sword has high combo potential, attack speed, and the ability to stun enemies and break Instinct with both moves. It’s Infernal Firestorm (X) move can deal AoE damage, hits multiple targets, and grants decent mobility to the users. Dark Dagger: Dark Dagger’s Proficient Impale (Z) move can break Instinct, and the Shaming Slash (X) move can stun the enemies for 1.5 seconds. You can initiate a combo with the X move to deal a high amount of damage to enemies. This weapon is suitable for most builds.

Dark Dagger’s Proficient Impale (Z) move can break Instinct, and the Shaming Slash (X) move can stun the enemies for 1.5 seconds. You can initiate a combo with the X move to deal a high amount of damage to enemies. This weapon is suitable for most builds. Saber: Saber is one of the best weapons for farming mid-game PvE content. It has decent AoE damage and a wide attack area. Since the weapon can’t break Instinct, using it in PvP is not advised.

B Tier

The Swords in B tier aren’t suitable for PvP, but can help clear most mid-game PvE content. You can use them as alternatives until you obtain weapons ranked in SS, S, or A tiers in this Blox Fruits tier list. It’s advised not to use resources to upgrade them; instead, focus on obtaining those ranked in higher tiers. The table below shows all Swords ranked in the B tier:

Swords Rarity How to Obtain Flail Rare Defeat Smoke Admiral Boss Koko Legendary Defeat Order Boss Saishi Legendary Purchase from Legendary Sword Dealer for $2,000,000 Pipe Rare Purchase from Sword Dealer of the East for $100,000 Longsword Rare Defeat Diamond Boss Oroshi Legendary Purchase from Legendary Sword Dealer for $2000,000 Pole (1st Form) Legendary Defeat Thunder God Boss Triple Katana Uncommon Purchase from Sword Dealer of the East for $60,000

C Tier

The C tier of this Blox Fruits Swords tier list offers options that are best for beginners. Use these swords if you’re starting your adventure in this game. You can use them for farming in the early game content (around level 70 or 80). After that, ditch them and obtain those ranked higher than the C category in this tier list. See below for the complete list of C-tier weapons:

Swords Rarity How to Obtain Dual-Headed Blade Rare Purchase from Master Sword Dealer for $400,000 Iron Mace Uncommon Purchase from the Sword Dealer of the West for $25,000 Shark Saw Uncommon Defeat The Saw Boss Trident Rare Defeat Fishman Lord Wardens Sword Rare Defeat Chief Warden Dual Katana Common Purchase from Sword Dealer of the West for $12,000 Katana Common Purchase from Sword Dealer for $1,000 Cutlass Common Purchase from Sword Dealer for $1,000

Note that the tier list changes when the developers add a new sword in future updates. Moreover, you are advised to use this tier list only as a reference. Lastly, make sure you’ve allocated maximum stats to Melee, Defense, and Sword stats for better results while using Swords as your main weapon.