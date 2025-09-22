Home » Gaming » Blox Fruits Tier List: Best Fruits for PvE and PvP

by Acharya Nidesh
Update: We updated our Blox Fruits tier list with the latest Fruits on September 22, 2025.

Blox Fruits boasts a vast collection of over 41 Fruits, which are the core of this MMORPG’s Roblox experience. You can eat all Fruits and gain supernatural abilities. Each fruit can have up to five moves, with some being able to execute M1 attacks. And, you must use the best Fruits to achieve success, whether you’re grinding in PvE or battling other players in PvP. If you’re wondering which Fruits are best, then our Blox Fruits tier list will help you by ranking all the Fruits from best to worst.

Blox Fruits Tier List

Best Blox Fruits Tier List for PvE and PvP Content

Our PvP and PvE Blox Fruits tier list divides all 41 Fruits into five tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. You can find the most robust fruits in the SS tier and the weakest in the C tier. Here are the details of each tier:

  • SS tier: It offers the most robust Fruits in the current meta. They are best for end-game content.
  • S tier: This tier offers the second-best Fruits in the experience. Upgrade these Fruits to make them as strong as, if not more robust than, the SS tier.
  • A tier: You can complete mid-game content with A-tier fruits. They are decent choices for your builds and serve as the best alternative to SS and S-tier Fruits.
  • B tier: The B-tier Fruits are best for early game content for both PvP and PvE game modes. It’s best to dispose of them sooner and try to acquire SS, S, and A-tier Fruits.
  • C tier: Use the C-tier Fruits if you’re a beginner in this Roblox experience. They don’t have utility other than that.

That said, here is the complete Blox Fruits tier list for PvE and PvP content:

Blox Fruits PvE Tier List

TiersFruits
SSDough, Kitsune, Dragon, Dark, Leopard, T-Rex, Eagle
SLightning, Shadow, Spider, Venom, Gas
ABuddha, Blizzard, Flame, Light, Phoenix, Yeti, Sound,
BDiamond, Gravity, Ice, Magma, Sand, Portal, Control, Love, Quake, Spirit, Mammoth, Ghost, Creation
CRubber, Smoke, Spring, Blade, Bomb, Spike, Spin, Rocket, Pain

Blox Fruits PvP Tier List

TiersFruits
SSKitsune, Portal
SLove, Spirit, Blizzard, Dough, Sound, Buddha, Sand, Ghost, Lightning, Pain, Mammoth
AFlame, T-Rex, Leopard, Venom, Gas, Phoenix, Yeti, Light, Control, Eagle
BSpider, Dark, Shadow, Gravity, Diamond, Quake, Dragon, Ice, Creation
CRubber, Rocket, Smoke, Spike, Spin, Bomb, Magma, Spring, Blade

Breakdown of Blox Fruits PvP and PvE Tier Lists

In this section, you can find all Blox Fruits listed in alphabetical order, along with their PvP and PvP rankings, rarity, type, and price. See the table below for complete details:

FruitsPvE rankingsPvP rankingsRarityTypePrice
BladeC TierC TierCommonNatural$30,000 or 100 Robux
BlizzardA TierS TierLegendaryElemental$2,400,000 or 2,250 Robux
BombC TierC TierCommonNatural$80,000 or 220 Robux
BuddhaA TierS TierBeastLegendary$1,200,000 or 1,650 Robux
ControlB TierA TierNaturalMythical$3,200,000 or 2,500 Robux
CreationB TierB TierNaturalLegendary$1,400,000 or 1,750 Robux
DarkSS TierB TierElementalUncommon$500,000 or 950 Robux
DiamondB TierB TierNaturalUncommon$600,000 or 1,000 Robux
DoughSS TierS TierElementalMythical$2,800,000 or 2,400 Robux
DragonSS TierB TierBeastMythical$15,000,000 or 5,000 Robux
EagleSS TierA TierBeastUncommon$550,000 or 975 Robux
FlameA TierA TierElementalUncommon$250,000 or 550 Robux
GasS TierA TierElementalMythical$3,200,000 or 2,500 Robux
GhostB TierS TierNaturalRare$940,000 or 1,275 Robux
GravityB TierB TierNaturalMythical$2,500,000 or 2,300 Robux
IceB TierB TierElementalUncommon$350,000 or 750 Robux
KitsuneSS TierSS TierBeastMythical$8,000,000 or 4,000 Robux
LeopardSS TierA TierBeastMythical$5,000,000 or 3,000 Robux
LightA TierA TierElementalRare$650,000 or 1,100 Robux
LightningS TierS TierElementalLegendary$2,100,000 or 2,100 Robux
LoveB TierS TierNaturalLegendary$1,300,000 or 1,700 Robux
MagmaB TierC TierElementalRare$960,000 or 1,300 Robux
MammothB TierS TierBestMythical$2,700,000 or 2,350 Robux
PainC TierS TierNaturalLegendary$2,300,000 or 2,200 Robux
PhoenixA TierA TierBeastLegendary$1,800,000 or 2,000 Robux
PortalB TierSS TierNaturalLegendary$1,900,000 or 2,000 Robux
QuakeB TierB TierNaturalLegendary$1,000,000 or 1,500 Robux
RocketC TierC TierNaturalCommon$5,000 or 50 Robux
RubberC TierC TierNaturalRare$750,000 or 1,200 Robux
SandB TierS TierElementalUncommon$420,000 or 850 Robux
ShadowS TierB TierNaturalMythical$2,900,000 or 2,425 Robux
SmokeC TierC TierElementalCommon$100,000 or 250 Robux
SoundA TierS TierNaturalLegendary$1,700,000 or 1,900 Robux
SpiderS TierB TierNatural Legendary$1,500,000 or 1,800 Robux
SpikeC TierC TierNaturalCommon$180,000 or 380 Robux
SpinC TierC TierNaturalCommon$7,500 or 75 Robux
SpiritB TierS TierNaturalMythical$3,400,000 or 2,550 Robux
SpringC TierC TierNaturalCommon$60,000 or 180 Robux
T-RexSS TierA TierBeastMythical$2,700,000 or 2,350 Robux
VenomS TierA TierNaturalMythical$3,000,000 or 2,450 Robux
YetiA TierA TierBeastMythical$5,000,000 or 3,000 Robux

Best Blox Fruits for PvE and PvP

Below are some of the best Blox Fruits that are suitable for both PvE and PvP content:

  • Kitsune: Kitsune is one of the top-tier choices for both content. Its passive can break Instinct, making it the best choice for PvP. All of its moves deal AoE damage or hit multiple targets. The Fruit can also execute an M1 attack and deal high damage, which makes it best for PvE grinding, too.
  • Dragon: Dragon is best for ground battle in PvP content, especially its Scorching Downfall (C) move. But it is more useful in PvE grinding, best when transformed into the East or West variant.
  • Venom: All of Venom’s moves can break Instinct, except the Transformation (V) move. When transformed, the Fruit grants a 50% damage reduction from all types of attacks except M1. The user also gains damage buffs, increased range, and deals high damage to enemies within its range. However, it reduces the speed and dash distance of players when transformed.
  • Lightning: Lightning can break Instinct with Thunderstom (X) and Thunderball Destruction (V). It can also stun enemies, has low endlag, and deals high damage in a wide area. You can use it in both PvE and PvP battles.
  • Yeti: Yeti can break the Instinct of other players with all of its moves, and is suitable for both air and ground combat. It’s Arctic Clap (Z), Frostbite Boulder (X), and Transformation (V) can deal high AoE damage. You can spam its M1 move in the transformed state, making it best for both content.

You must take this tier list with a grain of salt. It is based on the writer’s personal opinion, and the rankings might differ based on your playstyle and the Fruit you choose to main. Additionally, the tier list will change when a new update rolls out or the developers add a new Fruit to the experience.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

