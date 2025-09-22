Blox Fruits Tier List: Best Fruits for PvE and PvP

Update: We updated our Blox Fruits tier list with the latest Fruits on September 22, 2025.

Blox Fruits boasts a vast collection of over 41 Fruits, which are the core of this MMORPG’s Roblox experience. You can eat all Fruits and gain supernatural abilities. Each fruit can have up to five moves, with some being able to execute M1 attacks. And, you must use the best Fruits to achieve success, whether you’re grinding in PvE or battling other players in PvP. If you’re wondering which Fruits are best, then our Blox Fruits tier list will help you by ranking all the Fruits from best to worst.

Best Blox Fruits Tier List for PvE and PvP Content

Our PvP and PvE Blox Fruits tier list divides all 41 Fruits into five tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. You can find the most robust fruits in the SS tier and the weakest in the C tier. Here are the details of each tier:

SS tier : It offers the most robust Fruits in the current meta. They are best for end-game content.

: It offers the most robust Fruits in the current meta. They are best for end-game content. S tier: This tier offers the second-best Fruits in the experience. Upgrade these Fruits to make them as strong as, if not more robust than, the SS tier.

This tier offers the second-best Fruits in the experience. Upgrade these Fruits to make them as strong as, if not more robust than, the SS tier. A tier : You can complete mid-game content with A-tier fruits. They are decent choices for your builds and serve as the best alternative to SS and S-tier Fruits.

: You can complete mid-game content with A-tier fruits. They are decent choices for your builds and serve as the best alternative to SS and S-tier Fruits. B tier: The B-tier Fruits are best for early game content for both PvP and PvE game modes. It’s best to dispose of them sooner and try to acquire SS, S, and A-tier Fruits.

The B-tier Fruits are best for early game content for both PvP and PvE game modes. It’s best to dispose of them sooner and try to acquire SS, S, and A-tier Fruits. C tier: Use the C-tier Fruits if you’re a beginner in this Roblox experience. They don’t have utility other than that.

That said, here is the complete Blox Fruits tier list for PvE and PvP content:

Blox Fruits PvE Tier List

Tiers Fruits SS Dough, Kitsune, Dragon, Dark, Leopard, T-Rex, Eagle S Lightning, Shadow, Spider, Venom, Gas A Buddha, Blizzard, Flame, Light, Phoenix, Yeti, Sound, B Diamond, Gravity, Ice, Magma, Sand, Portal, Control, Love, Quake, Spirit, Mammoth, Ghost, Creation C Rubber, Smoke, Spring, Blade, Bomb, Spike, Spin, Rocket, Pain

Blox Fruits PvP Tier List

Tiers Fruits SS Kitsune, Portal S Love, Spirit, Blizzard, Dough, Sound, Buddha, Sand, Ghost, Lightning, Pain, Mammoth A Flame, T-Rex, Leopard, Venom, Gas, Phoenix, Yeti, Light, Control, Eagle B Spider, Dark, Shadow, Gravity, Diamond, Quake, Dragon, Ice, Creation C Rubber, Rocket, Smoke, Spike, Spin, Bomb, Magma, Spring, Blade

Breakdown of Blox Fruits PvP and PvE Tier Lists

In this section, you can find all Blox Fruits listed in alphabetical order, along with their PvP and PvP rankings, rarity, type, and price. See the table below for complete details:

Fruits PvE rankings PvP rankings Rarity Type Price Blade C Tier C Tier Common Natural $30,000 or 100 Robux Blizzard A Tier S Tier Legendary Elemental $2,400,000 or 2,250 Robux Bomb C Tier C Tier Common Natural $80,000 or 220 Robux Buddha A Tier S Tier Beast Legendary $1,200,000 or 1,650 Robux Control B Tier A Tier Natural Mythical $3,200,000 or 2,500 Robux Creation B Tier B Tier Natural Legendary $1,400,000 or 1,750 Robux Dark SS Tier B Tier Elemental Uncommon $500,000 or 950 Robux Diamond B Tier B Tier Natural Uncommon $600,000 or 1,000 Robux Dough SS Tier S Tier Elemental Mythical $2,800,000 or 2,400 Robux Dragon SS Tier B Tier Beast Mythical $15,000,000 or 5,000 Robux Eagle SS Tier A Tier Beast Uncommon $550,000 or 975 Robux Flame A Tier A Tier Elemental Uncommon $250,000 or 550 Robux Gas S Tier A Tier Elemental Mythical $3,200,000 or 2,500 Robux Ghost B Tier S Tier Natural Rare $940,000 or 1,275 Robux Gravity B Tier B Tier Natural Mythical $2,500,000 or 2,300 Robux Ice B Tier B Tier Elemental Uncommon $350,000 or 750 Robux Kitsune SS Tier SS Tier Beast Mythical $8,000,000 or 4,000 Robux Leopard SS Tier A Tier Beast Mythical $5,000,000 or 3,000 Robux Light A Tier A Tier Elemental Rare $650,000 or 1,100 Robux Lightning S Tier S Tier Elemental Legendary $2,100,000 or 2,100 Robux Love B Tier S Tier Natural Legendary $1,300,000 or 1,700 Robux Magma B Tier C Tier Elemental Rare $960,000 or 1,300 Robux Mammoth B Tier S Tier Best Mythical $2,700,000 or 2,350 Robux Pain C Tier S Tier Natural Legendary $2,300,000 or 2,200 Robux Phoenix A Tier A Tier Beast Legendary $1,800,000 or 2,000 Robux Portal B Tier SS Tier Natural Legendary $1,900,000 or 2,000 Robux Quake B Tier B Tier Natural Legendary $1,000,000 or 1,500 Robux Rocket C Tier C Tier Natural Common $5,000 or 50 Robux Rubber C Tier C Tier Natural Rare $750,000 or 1,200 Robux Sand B Tier S Tier Elemental Uncommon $420,000 or 850 Robux Shadow S Tier B Tier Natural Mythical $2,900,000 or 2,425 Robux Smoke C Tier C Tier Elemental Common $100,000 or 250 Robux Sound A Tier S Tier Natural Legendary $1,700,000 or 1,900 Robux Spider S Tier B Tier Natural Legendary $1,500,000 or 1,800 Robux Spike C Tier C Tier Natural Common $180,000 or 380 Robux Spin C Tier C Tier Natural Common $7,500 or 75 Robux Spirit B Tier S Tier Natural Mythical $3,400,000 or 2,550 Robux Spring C Tier C Tier Natural Common $60,000 or 180 Robux T-Rex SS Tier A Tier Beast Mythical $2,700,000 or 2,350 Robux Venom S Tier A Tier Natural Mythical $3,000,000 or 2,450 Robux Yeti A Tier A Tier Beast Mythical $5,000,000 or 3,000 Robux

Best Blox Fruits for PvE and PvP

Below are some of the best Blox Fruits that are suitable for both PvE and PvP content:

Kitsune : Kitsune is one of the top-tier choices for both content. Its passive can break Instinct, making it the best choice for PvP. All of its moves deal AoE damage or hit multiple targets. The Fruit can also execute an M1 attack and deal high damage, which makes it best for PvE grinding, too.

: Kitsune is one of the top-tier choices for both content. Its passive can break Instinct, making it the best choice for PvP. All of its moves deal AoE damage or hit multiple targets. The Fruit can also execute an M1 attack and deal high damage, which makes it best for PvE grinding, too. Dragon: Dragon is best for ground battle in PvP content, especially its Scorching Downfall (C) move. But it is more useful in PvE grinding, best when transformed into the East or West variant.

Dragon is best for ground battle in PvP content, especially its Scorching Downfall (C) move. But it is more useful in PvE grinding, best when transformed into the East or West variant. Venom: All of Venom’s moves can break Instinct, except the Transformation (V) move. When transformed, the Fruit grants a 50% damage reduction from all types of attacks except M1. The user also gains damage buffs, increased range, and deals high damage to enemies within its range. However, it reduces the speed and dash distance of players when transformed.

All of Venom’s moves can break Instinct, except the Transformation (V) move. When transformed, the Fruit grants a 50% damage reduction from all types of attacks except M1. The user also gains damage buffs, increased range, and deals high damage to enemies within its range. However, it reduces the speed and dash distance of players when transformed. Lightning: Lightning can break Instinct with Thunderstom (X) and Thunderball Destruction (V). It can also stun enemies, has low endlag, and deals high damage in a wide area. You can use it in both PvE and PvP battles.

Lightning can break Instinct with Thunderstom (X) and Thunderball Destruction (V). It can also stun enemies, has low endlag, and deals high damage in a wide area. You can use it in both PvE and PvP battles. Yeti: Yeti can break the Instinct of other players with all of its moves, and is suitable for both air and ground combat. It’s Arctic Clap (Z), Frostbite Boulder (X), and Transformation (V) can deal high AoE damage. You can spam its M1 move in the transformed state, making it best for both content.

You must take this tier list with a grain of salt. It is based on the writer’s personal opinion, and the rankings might differ based on your playstyle and the Fruit you choose to main. Additionally, the tier list will change when a new update rolls out or the developers add a new Fruit to the experience.