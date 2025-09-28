Blue Lock Gets Season 3 is Happening But How About an Live Action Movie

Summary:

Blue Lock Season 3 is officially confirmed and will adapt the Neo Egoist League arc.

Season 3 takes Isagi and his rivals to the global stage with fierce international battles.

Here’s everything you need to know about Blue Lock Season 3 and the live-action adaptation.

At Blue Lock Egoist Festa 2025, we finally got the news. Blue Lock Season 3 is officially in production. The popular sports anime will be adapting the highly anticipated Neo Egoist League arc, a storyline that takes Isagi and his rivals to the international stage. In addition to the Season 3 announcement, a live-action Blue Lock film has also been greenlit for Summer 2026, perfectly timed with the next FIFA World Cup.

When Will Blue Lock Season 3 Release?

BLUE LOCK Season 3 Officially Announced!



But that's not all, coming summer 2026 BLUE LOCK will be adapted into a live-action film! Coming summer 2026 just in time for the World Cup! #BLUELOCK pic.twitter.com/To6G9Dz7q5 — BLUE LOCK Official (@Blue_Lock_En) September 28, 2025

Blue Lock Season 3 doesn’t have an official release date. However, expect a release sometime in the summer or winter of 2026.

Blue Lock Season 3 will follow the Neo Egoist League storyline, one of the manga’s most popular arcs. This arc takes the competition global, with Isagi, Rin, Nagi, and the rest making their world-stage debut. It’s going to be full of intense rivalries, game-changing developments, and likely some of the strongest character development so far.

Creator Muneyuki Kaneshiro called the announcement a “new beginning for Isagi.” Illustrator Yusuke Nomura hinted at the debut of powerhouse overseas players who will be putting the Blue Lock team to the test.

Although Season 2 faced heavy criticism for its animation, the upcoming season could be a chance to redeem itself with improved animation and pacing.

Blue Lock Live-Action Movie Announced

Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock Season 2 | Credits: Eightbit Studio

The festival also confirmed the first live-action Blue Lock project, created by CREDEUS, the studio behind Kingdom and Golden Kamuy, with distribution by Toho. The film is planned for Summer 2026, coinciding with the World Cup.

Meanwhile, you can stream Blue Lock Season 1, Season 2, and Blue Lock: Episode Nagi on Crunchyroll. More details about Season 3 and the live-action film will be announced on the official site and the anime’s X account.

Blue Lock Season 3 will finally bring the Neo Egoist League arc to play, introducing Isagi’s new rival, Kaiser. Their rivalry will be the highlight of the entire arc. The arc draws inspiration from youth academies and elite development leagues in football, where only a select few players earn the chance to compete on the world stage.

Get ready, because this arc is going to be the peak of Blue Lock.