Blue Lock Rivals Battlepass Update Release Date and Countdown

Blue Lock Rivals is all set to roll out a brand-new update, featuring a Battlepass as well as an event inspired by the upcoming Thanksgiving. However, do you know when the update will roll out? Well, it is crucial to keep track of the update’s release date and time if you don’t want to miss all the fun and rewards. Hence, this article provides the accurate Blue Lock Rivals Battlepass update release date and time, along with a countdown timer to help you out.

Blue Lock Rivals Battlepass Update Release Date and Time

The upcoming update for Blue Lock Rivals will be released on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM PST. Note that this is a relatively short update, and the event will only last one day before expiring on November 16. Hence, you must be present while it lasts if you wish to check out everything that it has to offer. We have listed the release timing for the update across different regions.

Region Timing USA (West Coast) Saturday, Nov 15 – 10:00 AM PST USA (East Coast) Saturday, Nov 15 – 1:00 PM EST Europe Saturday, Nov 15 – 7:00 PM CET India Saturday, Nov 15 – 11:30 PM IST Japan Sunday, Nov 16 – 3:00 AM JST Australia Sunday, Nov 16 – 5:00 AM AEDT

We have also included a countdown timer to further help you track the upcoming update.

Also read:

What to Expect from the Battlepass Update

While the developer has yet to reveal more information about the update, one can expect to find a new limited-time event in the game. The official page on Roblox says “It’s Turkey Time”, hinting that the event might be related to Thanksgiving. Additionally, players can expect to find various QoL changes, improvements, and bug fixes to arrive with the update. We will further update this section once the developer reveals more information. So, make sure to check back later.