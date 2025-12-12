Blue Lock Rivals Snowlock Duo Update Release Date and Countdown

The Blue Lock Rivals Snowlock update is the upcoming event for week 3 of the Christmas event. It will release this week, introducing two new Styles to the game. They will be permanently available to obtain from the Spins. That said, you can find the exact release date for the Blue Lock Rivals Snowlock Duo update, a countdown timer, and details on the expected content.

Release Date for the Blue Lock Rivals Snowlock Duo Update

The Snowlock Duo update will officially launch on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM PST, UTC-8. Below are the dates and timings for the Snowlock Duo update, for major regions:

Region Timing USA (West Coast) Saturday, December 13 – 10:00 AM PST USA (East Coast) Saturday, December 13 – 1:00 PM EST Europe Saturday, December 13 – 7:00 PM CET India Saturday, December 13 – 11:30 PM IST Japan Sunday, December 14 – 3:00 AM JST Australia Sunday, December 14 – 5:00 AM AEDT

You can also receive a notification when the update is released on December 13, 2025. First, visit the Blue Lock Rivals’ official Roblox page. Next, locate the Snowlock Duo Style Update banner and tap the Notify Me button below it to turn on notifications for the update.

Countdown Timer for the Snowlock Duo Style Update

Below, you can view the countdown timer for the Snowlock Duo Style update:

What’s New in the Snowlock Duo Style Update?

The Snowlock Duo Style update will debut two Christmas-themed styles: Frost Loki and Gingerbread Charles. You will be able to obtain them from the Styles menu using Festive or Lucky Style Spins. Other than their names, we don’t have additional information regarding the Styles. Like the previous week’s update, we can expect new emotes, bug fixes, goal effects, bundles, and more in the forthcoming update. Lastly, the developers will also distribute a few Blue Lock Rivals codes that you can redeem for free in-game items.