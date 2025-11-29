Home » Gaming » Blue Lock Rivals The Holiday Season Update Release Date and Countdown

Blue Lock Rivals The Holiday Season Update Release Date and Countdown

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Blue Lock Rivals’ The Holiday Season is an upcoming update scheduled for release this week. It introduces new content, including Battlepass, Styles, and more, to the game. You can also participate in various Christmas-themed events to earn rewards in the upcoming update. This article provides the official release date for the Blue Lock Rivals The Holiday Season update, along with a countdown timer.

Blue Lock Rivals The Holiday Season update

Release Date for the Blue Lock Rivals The Holiday Season Update

The forthcoming Blue Lock Rivals update will officially release on Saturday, November 29, at 10:00 AM PST, UTC-8. Here are the release dates and timings for the update across major regions:

RegionTiming
USA (West Coast)Saturday, Nov 29 – 10:00 AM PST
USA (East Coast)Saturday, Nov 29 – 1:00 PM EST
EuropeSaturday, Nov 29 – 7:00 PM CET
IndiaSaturday, Nov 29 – 11:30 PM IST
JapanSunday, Nov 30 – 3:00 AM JST
AustraliaSunday, Nov 30 – 5:00 AM AEDT

You can enable the notifications for update from the game’s official Roblox page. After landing on the page, locate The Holiday Season banner and tap the “Notify Me” button below it to turn on notifications. You will be notified when the update is released.

Also Read:

Countdown Timer – Blue Lock Rivals Update

Below is the countdown timer for the forthcoming update, showcasing the time left for its release:

\What to Expect From the Upcoming Blue Lock Rivals Update?

The Holiday Season will be a seasonal update, similar to the Halloween event. We can expect various Holiday-themed events and content every week. However, the developers have yet to specify the duration of this seasonal event. The developers will release a new Battlepass with the latest rewards in the first week. We will also get a new Style, Elf King Kaiser, in the first week of The Holiday Season.

The developers also plan to release the much-awaited Ness Style in The Holiday Season update. He will also be Elf-themed like the Kaiser, according to the sneak peeks in the game’s Discord channel. Apart from these, the developers have not revealed any information about the forthcoming update. You will have to dive into the game when the update is released to experience the new content.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

All Gamepasses in The Forge Roblox

Roblox Brainrot Morph or DIE! Codes (November 2025)

Brainrot Evolution Next Update Release Date and Countdown (November 29,...

All Bosses in Where Winds Meet

Fortnite Naruto Cosmetics Return: All Skins, Bundles and Prices

Fortnite Arcane Skins Return: Jinx and Vi Bundle Release Date...

Steal a Brainrot Tung Tung Tung Sahur Update: Release Date...

Roblox Your Bank! Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Grow a Garden Farmers Market Update Countdown & Release...

Build a Zoo Advent Calendar Update: Release Date and Countdown