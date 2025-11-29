Blue Lock Rivals The Holiday Season Update Release Date and Countdown

Blue Lock Rivals’ The Holiday Season is an upcoming update scheduled for release this week. It introduces new content, including Battlepass, Styles, and more, to the game. You can also participate in various Christmas-themed events to earn rewards in the upcoming update. This article provides the official release date for the Blue Lock Rivals The Holiday Season update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Blue Lock Rivals The Holiday Season Update

The forthcoming Blue Lock Rivals update will officially release on Saturday, November 29, at 10:00 AM PST, UTC-8. Here are the release dates and timings for the update across major regions:

Region Timing USA (West Coast) Saturday, Nov 29 – 10:00 AM PST USA (East Coast) Saturday, Nov 29 – 1:00 PM EST Europe Saturday, Nov 29 – 7:00 PM CET India Saturday, Nov 29 – 11:30 PM IST Japan Sunday, Nov 30 – 3:00 AM JST Australia Sunday, Nov 30 – 5:00 AM AEDT

You can enable the notifications for update from the game’s official Roblox page. After landing on the page, locate The Holiday Season banner and tap the “Notify Me” button below it to turn on notifications. You will be notified when the update is released.

Countdown Timer – Blue Lock Rivals Update

Below is the countdown timer for the forthcoming update, showcasing the time left for its release:

\What to Expect From the Upcoming Blue Lock Rivals Update?

The Holiday Season will be a seasonal update, similar to the Halloween event. We can expect various Holiday-themed events and content every week. However, the developers have yet to specify the duration of this seasonal event. The developers will release a new Battlepass with the latest rewards in the first week. We will also get a new Style, Elf King Kaiser, in the first week of The Holiday Season.

The developers also plan to release the much-awaited Ness Style in The Holiday Season update. He will also be Elf-themed like the Kaiser, according to the sneak peeks in the game’s Discord channel. Apart from these, the developers have not revealed any information about the forthcoming update. You will have to dive into the game when the update is released to experience the new content.