Blue Lock Rivals Lavinho Claus Update Release Date (19 December)

Blue Lock Rivals Lavinho Claus update is scheduled to release this week, expanding the Christmas event. The highlight of the update is a Christmas-themed Style, Lavinho Claus. The developers will also distribute a few redeem codes that offer free Styles and Abilities Spins. With that said, you can find the release dates and timings for the Blue Lock Rivals Lavinho Claus update across major regions, along with details on expected content.

Release Date for the Blue Lock Rivals Lavinho Claus Update

The Lavinho Claus update will officially launch on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM PST, UTC-8. The time and date differ based on your time zone. Below, we’ve listed the release dates and times for the Lavinho Claus update across major regions for your convenience:

Region Timing USA (West Coast) Saturday, December 20 – 10:00 AM PST USA (East Coast) Saturday, December 20 – 1:00 PM EST Europe Saturday, December 20 – 7:00 PM CET India Saturday, December 20 – 11:30 PM IST Japan Sunday, December 21 – 3:00 AM JST Australia Sunday, December 21 – 5:00 AM AEDT

You can also enable notifications in Roblox for the update. Find the Lavinho Claus banner on the game’s official Roblox page and tap the Notify Me button to turn on notifications. Roblox will send you an alert when the update is released on December 20, 2025.

What’s New in the Upcoming Lavinho Claus Update?

The upcoming Blue Lock rivals update will feature a new Style, Lavinho Claus. It is the Christmas version of an existing Master Style, Lavinho, which has a reputation for being one of the overpowered Styles. You will be able to acquire it using Festive or Lucky Spins from the Styles menu. We will also receive a few codes that will reward Lucky and Festive Spins upon redemption. Lastly, the developers might also debut a new outfit, emotes, bundles, goal effects, and more. Don’t forget to check Blue Lock Rivals’ admin abuse details for this week.