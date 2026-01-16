If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Booker Prize Winners, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Booker Prize Winners – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Booker Prize Winners.

4 letters – BOOK

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Booker Prize Winners. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 18 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters VS 3 Letters ROY, IAN, LAC 4 Letters IRIS, WOLF, BOOK, TONI, ELIE, DIAZ 5 Letters RODDY, DESAI, PETER, CAREY, HULME, HOTEL, DRURY, DOERR, DAVIS 6 Letters ATWOOD, MCEWAN, SALMAN, FRANCE, UPDIKE 7 Letters COETZEE, ELEANOR 8 Letters BROOKNER, BANVILLE, ONDAATJE, LIFEOFPL, MARGARET, FAULKNER 9 Letters VSNAIPAUL, STEINBECK, DAVEBARRY 10 Letters THEREMAINS, YANNMARTEL, HOTELDULAC, JMGLECLZIQ 11 Letters SHUGGIEBAIN, TRACYKIDDER 12 Letters TONIMORRISON 13 Letters ELEANORCATTON, NAGUIBMAHFOUZ 14 Letters PENELOPELIVELY, WILLIAMGOLDING, THORNTONWILDER 15 Letters VERNONGODLITTLE, ERNESTHEMINGWAY 17 Letters MIDNIGHTSCHILDREN 18 Letters PENELOPEFITZGERALD, RUTHPRAWERJHABVALA, GABRIELGARCAMRQUEZ

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.