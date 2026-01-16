Home » Puzzles » Booker Prize Winners – Crossword Clue Answers

Booker Prize Winners – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Booker Prize Winners, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

  • 4 letters – BOOK

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Booker Prize Winners. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 18 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 LettersVS
3 LettersROY, IAN, LAC
4 LettersIRIS, WOLF, BOOK, TONI, ELIE, DIAZ
5 LettersRODDY, DESAI, PETER, CAREY, HULME, HOTEL, DRURY, DOERR, DAVIS
6 LettersATWOOD, MCEWAN, SALMAN, FRANCE, UPDIKE
7 LettersCOETZEE, ELEANOR
8 LettersBROOKNER, BANVILLE, ONDAATJE, LIFEOFPL, MARGARET, FAULKNER
9 LettersVSNAIPAUL, STEINBECK, DAVEBARRY
10 LettersTHEREMAINS, YANNMARTEL, HOTELDULAC, JMGLECLZIQ
11 LettersSHUGGIEBAIN, TRACYKIDDER
12 LettersTONIMORRISON
13 LettersELEANORCATTON, NAGUIBMAHFOUZ
14 LettersPENELOPELIVELY, WILLIAMGOLDING, THORNTONWILDER
15 LettersVERNONGODLITTLE, ERNESTHEMINGWAY
17 LettersMIDNIGHTSCHILDREN
18 LettersPENELOPEFITZGERALD, RUTHPRAWERJHABVALA, GABRIELGARCAMRQUEZ

