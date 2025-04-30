Borderlands 4 Release Date Moved Up: What This Means for GTA 6 Launch Window

Gearbox has just dropped a big surprise, bringing the Borderlands 4 release date forward by almost two weeks. Although they haven’t said much about the reason, it’s clear what’s coming up behind the scenes: Grand Theft Auto 6, another game under Take-Two’s umbrella. So, what does this new Borderlands 4 release date have to do with GTA 6’s launch window? Let’s break it down.

Borderlands 4 Gets an Earlier Release Date

In a surprising announcement, Gearbox Software has moved up the release date for Borderlands 4. Originally set to launch on September 23rd, 2025, the game will now hit the shelves on Friday, September 12th, 2025. This gives players almost two extra weeks to jump into the wild action on Kairos before other big fall games drop.

Borderlands 4 launches on Sep. 12, 2025 💥



► Wishlist Borderlands 4 Now: https://t.co/AwTgR8bupH pic.twitter.com/dzM435MQXl — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) April 29, 2025

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford shared this news in a video posted on X, mentioning that they had to move the release date. Although no clear reason was given, gamers and industry insiders quickly picked up on what might actually be the real motivation behind this change.

Also Read:

Connection Between Borderlands 4 and GTA 6 Release Dates

Let’s be honest, there’s one game that has the power to overshadow everything else in 2025, it’s GTA 6. Take-Two Interactive, which owns both Rockstar Games (GTA) and Gearbox (Borderlands), had both games lined up for Fall 2025. By moving the release earlier, Gearbox is giving Borderlands 4 more room to stand out before GTA 6 comes out.

This helps avoid the two games competing for attention and gives each one a better chance to shine when it’s released. Moreover, it will also let players enjoy the game properly before GTA 6 arrives. Meaning, fans will have more time to play both without feeling rushed.

Rockstar hasn’t given a specific release date for GTA 6 beyond “Fall 2025,” but the shift in Borderlands 4’s release offers some hints. It might be that Take-Two expects GTA 6 to drop sometime after mid-September, possibly in late September, October, or November.

What to Expect from the Upcoming Borderlands 4

While the release date news is now grabbing headlines, Borderlands 4 is shaping up to bring back the fast-paced action and over-the-top humor the series is known for. The upcoming PlayStation’s State of Play should reveal more gameplay details, but you can expect:

Four new vault hunters with unique abilities.

Billions of weapons and accessories for players to acquire (explained by project producer Anthony Nicholson to GamesRadar)

More diverse skill trees compared to other Borderlands.

The series’ signature cell-shaded art style.

Cooperative multiplayer for looting and shooting with friends.

Are you planning to play both games, or will you be focusing on just one of these blockbuster releases? The good news is that now you’ll have more time to enjoy Borderlands 4 before potentially getting lost in the world of GTA 6, if this speculation comes true.