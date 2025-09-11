Borderlands 4 Official Release Times and Countdown for All Platforms

Are you ready to jump back into the crazy world of Borderlands? The fourth game in this popular looter-shooter series is almost here, and you’re probably wondering exactly when you can start playing. In this guide, we’ve got all the details for Borderlands 4 official release times. The good news is that Borderlands 4 launches on September 12th, 2025, for most players. But PC players actually get to play earlier than console players in many time zones. Check them out!

When Can You Play Borderlands 4?

Here’s when you can start playing Borderlands 4 based on your location and platform:

Borderlands 4 Official Release Times for PC

If you’re playing on PC through Steam or Epic Games Store, you’re in for a treat. Borderlands 4 uses a global release time for PC, which means everyone around the world can start playing at the exact same moment. This happens at 9 AM Pacific Time on September 11th, 2025.

Location Time Zone Release Time Los Angeles PDT September 11, 9:00 AM Chicago CDT September 11, 11:00 AM New York EDT September 11, 12:00 PM London BST September 11, 5:00 PM Paris CEST September 11, 6:00 PM India IST September 11, 9:30 PM Japan JST September 12, 1:00 AM Singapore SGT September 12, 12:00 AM Australia AEST September 12, 2:00 AM

Here is the countdown timer for PC players:

Borderlands 4 Official Release Times for Console (PlayStation 5 and Xbox)

One thing to keep in mind is how the different release times affect cross-platform multiplayer. If you’re planning to play with friends on different platforms, console players will need to wait for their local midnight release before they can join their PC friends.

Location Time Zone Release Time Los Angeles PDT September 11, 9:00 PM Chicago CDT September 12, 12:00 AM New York EDT September 12, 12:00 AM London BST September 12, 12:00 AM Paris CEST September 12, 12:00 AM India IST September 12, 12:00 AM Japan JST September 12, 12:00 AM Singapore SGT September 12, 12:00 AM Australia AEST September 12, 12:00 AM

Here is the countdown timer for console players:

What About Nintendo Switch 2?

If you’re planning to play on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll need to wait a bit longer. Borderlands 4 launches on Switch 2 on October 3rd, 2025. The release follows the same midnight local time pattern as other consoles, except for West Coast US players who can start at 9 PM on October 2.

How to Preload Borderlands 4

Here’s something that might disappoint some PC players: Steam doesn’t seem to offer preloading for Borderlands 4. As of the latest reports, you can’t download the game early on Steam, which means you’ll need to download it right when it launches.

This could be a problem if you have slower internet or want to jump in immediately. The game will likely be several gigabytes, so you might want to clear your schedule for the download time too. Other platforms like Epic Games Store and consoles typically offer preloading, but it’s worth checking your specific platform closer to launch day.

Make sure you have enough storage space cleared and a stable internet connection for downloading this game. With the seamless open world and new features, you’ll probably want to play for hours once you get started. Are you ready for it?