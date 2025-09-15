Borderlands 4 Shift Codes (September 2025)

Update: We updated this article with active Borderlands 4 Shift Codes on September 15th, 2025.

Shift codes have always been something Borderlands players look forward to, and now there are new ones in Borderlands 4. These codes are your best friend when it comes to getting legendary weapons without hours of grinding. They reward you with Golden Keys and sometimes Diamond Keys, which unlock chests filled with powerful gear. In this guide, you’ll find all Borderlands 4 Shift codes currently available in the game.

All Active Borderlands 4 Shift Codes

Here are all the Borderlands 4 Shift codes that still work as of September 2025:

Borderlands 4 Codes Expiry Date Reward Details T9RJB-BFKRR-3RBTW-B33TB-KCZB9 Permanent Golden Key 1x – THRBT-WW6CB-56TB5-3B3BJ-XBW3X Unknown Golden Key 1x – WHWJB-XH3SX-39CZW-H3BBB-BTF55 Unknown Golden Key 1x Link your SHiFT account to a 2K account B9XT3-HX6TT-W6BBW-TTJT3-JTFKX September 16 at 8:30 pm Golden Key 1x – 39RTT-3ZR3T-5FJBK-3J3J3-C5CRT September 16 at 8:30 pm Golden Key 1x – Discord Quest SHiFT Code (September 2025) September 25 at 12:30 pm Golden Key 1x Participate in the Borderlands 4 Looter Discord quest

The codes that expire on September 16th are almost gone, so use those first. The Discord quest code lasts until September 25th, giving you more time to complete it.

How to Get Your Discord Quest Code

This special quest gives you a unique code that only you can use. Here’s how to get it:

Open Discord and click Discover, then Quests. Look for the “Borderlands 4 Looter Quest”. Click “Accept Quest” and choose either “Quest on Desktop” or “Quest on Console” depending on where you play Borderlands 4. Launch Borderlands 4 and play for 15 minutes. Check out your progress in the circle bar on Discord. After 15 minutes, click Claim Reward. A pop-up shows your unique Shift code.

How to Redeem Your Codes

You have two ways to redeem your Borderlands 4 Shift Codes:

Through the Shift website:

Sign in to your account. Link your gaming platform. Paste the code in the rewards section.

In the game:

Pause the game and find the Shift tab. Enter your code. Your rewards will appear in your inventory under the rewards section.

How to Use Your Golden Keys

Once you have Golden Keys, you need to find Golden Chests to open them. You’ll find these chests in four main spots:

Belton’s Bore

The Launchpad

Carcadia

The Lockaway

The game takes you to most of these places during the main story, so you won’t miss them.

Want more free keys? Follow the official Borderlands account on X. Randy Pitchford, the Gearbox CEO, also drops codes randomly on his account. He’s known for sharing codes out of nowhere, which keeps things interesting. The best part about Shift codes is that they become more common as the game gets older. Right now, you might get one Golden Key per code. Later, you could get multiple keys or even Diamond Keys from a single code.

Start using these codes today and enjoy your free legendary weapons. Your vault hunter will thank you for the extra firepower.