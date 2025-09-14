The long-awaited Borderlands 4 is finally here! The Vault Hunters are back for more epic adventures, and Gearbox is celebrating by giving away two powerful guns through Twitch Drops. It’s so awesome because who doesn’t love free loot? Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops rewards.

How to Get Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops

The Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops feature two Legendary guns, made even more special because they were created with help from the Borderlands community. Getting them isn’t that hard, though. To start, you’ll first need to connect your Twitch account:

Go to the official Shift website and log in to your account. Click on the Gaming Platforms tab. Find the Twitch section and hit Sign In. Click Authorize when it asks.

Once that’s done, you can start getting drops just by watching Borderlands 4 streams. The system will track your watch time automatically.

All Borderlands 4 Twitch Drop Rewards

Right now, there are three rewards you can grab:

Reward Requirement

ECHO-4 Drone Skin Watch any Borderlands 4 stream for 30 minutes

Forsaken Chaos Legendary Shotgun Watch any Borderlands 4 stream for 2 hours

Midnight Defiance Legendary Sniper Rifle Watch partnered creators like XboxOn, Miss Mikkaa, or KingGothalion for 2 hours

Here’s what you need to know: You can’t earn both legendary weapons at the same time. If you want both the shotgun and sniper rifle, you’ll need to watch streams for a total of 4 hours.

Also Read:

Also, these weapon drops won’t be around forever. The legendary weapons are only available until September 30th, 2025, so don’t wait too long to claim them. The drone skin doesn’t have an end date mentioned, but it’s still worth grabbing while you’re watching anyway.

Getting free legendary weapons by just watching streams is a pretty sweet deal. Pop on a stream while you’re doing other stuff, and you’ll have some powerful new guns waiting for you in-game.