Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 18, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Comprehend – GET

Comprehend – 4 Across: Rust, for example – OXIDE

Rust, for example – 7 Across: Clothing tag – LABEL

Clothing tag – 8 Across: Controls a jet, say – FLIES

Controls a jet, say – 9 Across: Gift-wrapping need – TAPE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Game featuring tees for supporters? – GOLF

Game featuring tees for supporters? – 2 Down: Put on a pedestal – EXALT

Put on a pedestal – 3 Down: Leg bone near the fibula – TIBIA

Leg bone near the fibula – 5 Down: Hard to fathom – DEEP

Hard to fathom – 6 Down: “Or ___!” (unspecific threat) – ELSE

Today’s Mini offering a crisp mental workout that punches above its weight for a small grid. It expertly balances everyday objects with more precise terminology, such as the chemical and physical descriptors that give the solve a scientific edge. The clues are polished and lean, moving seamlessly from physical tools to identifying marks, ensuring a fast-paced experience that never feels stagnant. It’s a sophisticated and snappy challenge that manages to feel both contemporary and timeless, making it a perfect example of how much variety can be packed into a limited space. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3.5 out of 5.

