Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 18, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 18, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 18, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Comprehend – GET
  • 4 Across: Rust, for example – OXIDE
  • 7 Across: Clothing tag – LABEL
  • 8 Across: Controls a jet, say – FLIES
  • 9 Across: Gift-wrapping need – TAPE

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Game featuring tees for supporters? – GOLF
  • 2 Down: Put on a pedestal – EXALT
  • 3 Down: Leg bone near the fibula – TIBIA
  • 5 Down: Hard to fathom – DEEP
  • 6 Down: “Or ___!” (unspecific threat) – ELSE

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini offering a crisp mental workout that punches above its weight for a small grid. It expertly balances everyday objects with more precise terminology, such as the chemical and physical descriptors that give the solve a scientific edge. The clues are polished and lean, moving seamlessly from physical tools to identifying marks, ensuring a fast-paced experience that never feels stagnant. It’s a sophisticated and snappy challenge that manages to feel both contemporary and timeless, making it a perfect example of how much variety can be packed into a limited space. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

