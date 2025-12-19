Home » Puzzles » Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

by akshita sharma
written by akshita sharma 0 comment

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 19, 2025.

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Pal – BUD
  • 4 Across: In that place – THERE
  • 6 Across: Mountain chain – RANGE
  • 7 Across: Covered with vines – IVIED
  • 8 Across: Restores to health – MENDS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Neighbor of Nigeria- BENIN
  • 2 Down: Egged on – URGED
  • 3 Down: Accomplishments – DEEDS
  • 4 Down: Quick haircut – TRIM
  • 5 Down: “___ a nice day!” – HAVE

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a classic, smooth-sailing puzzle that leaned heavily on common verbs and adjectives. The grid offered a nice mix of geography, featuring a specific West African nation, alongside very approachable terms for friendship and health. The cluing was direct and unambiguous, making it a perfect choice for a quick morning solve while you have your coffee. It was a well-constructed, “no-tricks” kind of grid that rewarded straightforward thinking. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

I'm Akshita Sharma, a content writer who loves learning new things. She enjoys creating crossword puzzle answers and discovering something new every day through content writing.

You may also like

Obsess Over – Crossword Clue Answers

“Stuck in the Middle With You” USA TODAY Crossword Answers...

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 19,...

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 19,...

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,355) Answers Today – December 19,...

Follow Up To An Oath – Crossword Clue Answers

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

The Telegraph Plusword 1,307 Answers Today: December 19, 2025

Underhanded – Crossword Clue Answers

Spotle Answer, Hints Today #1330: December 19, 2025