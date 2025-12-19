Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 19, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 19, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 19, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Pal – BUD

Pal – 4 Across: In that place – THERE

In that place – 6 Across: Mountain chain – RANGE

Mountain chain – 7 Across: Covered with vines – IVIED

Covered with vines – 8 Across: Restores to health – MENDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Neighbor of Nigeria- BENIN

Neighbor of Nigeria- 2 Down: Egged on – URGED

Egged on – 3 Down: Accomplishments – DEEDS

Accomplishments – 4 Down: Quick haircut – TRIM

Quick haircut – 5 Down: “___ a nice day!” – HAVE

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a classic, smooth-sailing puzzle that leaned heavily on common verbs and adjectives. The grid offered a nice mix of geography, featuring a specific West African nation, alongside very approachable terms for friendship and health. The cluing was direct and unambiguous, making it a perfect choice for a quick morning solve while you have your coffee. It was a well-constructed, “no-tricks” kind of grid that rewarded straightforward thinking. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: