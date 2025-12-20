Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 20, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Like some veggies in a salad – RAW

Like some veggies in a salad – 4 Across: Adjective describing the Magi – WISE

Adjective describing the Magi – 5 Across: Social ___ (tech concern for parents) – MEDIA

Social ___ (tech concern for parents) – 6 Across: Church instrument – ORGAN

Church instrument – 7 Across: Many first-time drivers, agewise – TEENS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Feature of some potato chips – RIDGE

Feature of some potato chips – 2 Down: Like BTS and Marie Kondo – ASIAN

Like BTS and Marie Kondo – 3 Down: Withdraws, as from a dependency – WEANS

Withdraws, as from a dependency – 4 Down: “Wish you ___ here” – WERE

“Wish you ___ here” – 5 Down: French word for “word” – MOT

Today’s Mini offered an engaging blend of contemporary references and timeless themes. The puzzle featured modern elements like social media concerns and cultural touchstones, while incorporating classic vocabulary such as church architecture and French terminology. The clues ranged from everyday items like salad ingredients and snack food textures to more thoughtful entries about wisdom and dependency. The solve felt balanced and accessible, with a mix of straightforward and slightly more sophisticated answers that elevated it just above a typical beginner’s puzzle. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: