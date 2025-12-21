Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 21, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Suitor – BEAU

Suitor – 5 Across: “Lilo & ___” (Disney movie) – STITCH

“Lilo & ___” (Disney movie) – 7 Across: Makes a pick – CHOOSES

Makes a pick – 8 Across: Achilles’ weak spot – HEEL

Achilles’ weak spot – 9 Across: Melodic musical passages – ARIOSOS

Melodic musical passages – 13 Across: Trigonometric function – TANGENT

Trigonometric function – 14 Across: Kind of moth – GYPSY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Subject for Charles Darwin – BIOLOGY

Subject for Charles Darwin – 2 Down: UFO crew – ETS

UFO crew – 3 Down: Expert – ACE

Expert – 4 Down: Sounds of hesitation – UHS

Sounds of hesitation – 5 Down: “Princess of Power” of cartoons – SHERA

“Princess of Power” of cartoons – 6 Down: ___ the line (obeying) – TOEING

___ the line (obeying) – 7 Down: Shoot the breeze – CHAT

Shoot the breeze – 10 Down: Labor Day mo. – SEP

Labor Day mo. – 11 Down: Switch settings – ONS

Switch settings – 12 Down: Pigpen – STY

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s larger-format Mini was a brilliant mix of science, mathematics, and nostalgic pop culture! The grid felt more intellectual than usual, requiring knowledge of trigonometry, biology, and even classical music terms. However, it balanced that weight with fun references to Disney movies and 80s cartoon icons. The longer entries, like the one for melodic passages, provided a satisfying challenge that bridged the gap between a standard “mini” and a full-sized crossword. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: