Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 21, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 21, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 21, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Suitor – BEAU
  • 5 Across: “Lilo & ___” (Disney movie) – STITCH
  • 7 Across: Makes a pick – CHOOSES
  • 8 Across: Achilles’ weak spot – HEEL
  • 9 Across: Melodic musical passages – ARIOSOS
  • 13 Across: Trigonometric function – TANGENT
  • 14 Across: Kind of moth – GYPSY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Subject for Charles Darwin – BIOLOGY
  • 2 Down: UFO crew –ETS
  • 3 Down: Expert – ACE
  • 4 Down: Sounds of hesitation – UHS
  • 5 Down: “Princess of Power” of cartoons – SHERA
  • 6 Down: ___ the line (obeying) – TOEING
  • 7 Down: Shoot the breeze – CHAT
  • 10 Down: Labor Day mo. – SEP
  • 11 Down: Switch settings – ONS
  • 12 Down: Pigpen – STY

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s larger-format Mini was a brilliant mix of science, mathematics, and nostalgic pop culture! The grid felt more intellectual than usual, requiring knowledge of trigonometry, biology, and even classical music terms. However, it balanced that weight with fun references to Disney movies and 80s cartoon icons. The longer entries, like the one for melodic passages, provided a satisfying challenge that bridged the gap between a standard “mini” and a full-sized crossword. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

