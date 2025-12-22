Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 22, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 22, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Venomous snake – ASP

Venomous snake – 4 Across: Stage for a butterfly – PUPA

Stage for a butterfly – 5 Across: Aromatic wood – CEDAR

Aromatic wood – 6 Across: “All kidding ___ …” – ASIDE

“All kidding ___ …” – 7 Across: Well known – NOTED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Accounting inspection – AUDIT

Accounting inspection – 2 Down: Digging tool – SPADE

Digging tool – 3 Down: Trimmed down – PARED

Trimmed down – 4 Down: Mexican money- PESO

Mexican money- 5 Down: Soup container – CAN

Today’s Mini was a beautifully organic puzzle, leaning heavily into nature and the environment. With clues covering the life cycle of a butterfly, different types of trees, and reptiles, it felt like a quick walk through a park. The grid was balanced out by some solid “business” vocabulary like accounting inspections and foreign currency. It was a very clean solve with no obscure trivia, making it perfect for solvers who enjoy logical, word-based puzzles over name-heavy ones. I’d rate the difficulty a gentle 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: