Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 23, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! Here are the clues and answers for today's Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 23, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Clean vigorously – SCRUB

Clean vigorously – 6 Across: Thin pancake – CREPE

Thin pancake – 7 Across: Get tangled up, as yarn – RAVEL

Get tangled up, as yarn – 8 Across: Major happening – EVENT

Major happening – 9 Across: Fuses metal – WELDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Nail alternative – SCREW

Nail alternative – 2 Down: Long for – CRAVE

Long for – 3 Down: Party – REVEL

Party – 4 Down: Turn over – UPEND

Turn over – 5 Down: Karate awards- BELTS

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 23rd delivers a quick, satisfying puzzle that’s perfect for solvers looking for a brief mental workout during the busy holiday season. As expected from a mini format, this one keeps things compact and focused, fitting nicely into a coffee break or a few spare minutes. The across entries flow naturally with everyday terms covering household tasks, breakfast foods, and common occurrences. Meanwhile, the down clues offer a nice variety ranging from hardware items to emotional states to achievement markers. It’s the kind of puzzle that gives you that little dopamine hit of completion without demanding too much of your day. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

