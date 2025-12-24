Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 24, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 24, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 24, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Archer’s need – BOW

Archer’s need – 4 Across: Window section – PANE

Window section – 5 Across: Unsettlingly strange – EERIE

Unsettlingly strange – 6 Across: Group in the children’s book “Make Way for Ducklings” – BROOD

Group in the children’s book “Make Way for Ducklings” – 7 Across: Easter ___ – BUNNY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: The Red ___ (foe of Snoopy in “Peanuts”) – BARON

The Red ___ (foe of Snoopy in “Peanuts”) – 2 Down: Burger topper – ONION

Burger topper – 3 Down: Like a neglected garden – WEEDY

Like a neglected garden – 4 Down: Lima’s country – PERU

Lima’s country – 5 Down: Recede – EBB

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Boston Globe Mini is a charming and locally resonant puzzle that perfectly captures the spirit of the holiday season. The grid feels exceptionally well-rounded, anchoring itself in Boston tradition with a heartwarming nod to the city’s most famous ducklings. By blending simple physical tools like an archer’s equipment with more atmospheric vocabulary for the “strange” and “neglected,” the puzzle offers a satisfying intellectual range within its compact 5×5 frame. The Across clues provide a wonderful sense of mood, transitioning smoothly from classic sport to whimsical holiday figures. Meanwhile, the Down clues add a sophisticated, global flair by referencing historical aviation lore, culinary staples, and South American geography. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 2.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: