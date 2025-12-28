Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 28, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 28, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 28, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Poker tokens – CHIPS

Poker tokens – 6 Across: Lion : pride :: ___ : dazzle – ZEBRA

Lion : pride :: ___ : dazzle – 7 Across: “The ___ Letter” (novel set in the Massachusetts Bay Colony) – SCARLET

“The ___ Letter” (novel set in the Massachusetts Bay Colony) – 9 Across: Checked the ID of, in a way – CARDED

Checked the ID of, in a way – 10 Across: Prefix with cycle – UNI

Prefix with cycle – 11 Across: Roll of dough – WAD

Roll of dough – 13 Across: Prohibition – BAN

Prohibition – 14 Across: ___ Jima – IWO

___ Jima – 15 Across: In the style of – ALA

In the style of – 16 Across: Explosive letters – TNT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Russian royalty, pre-1917 – CZARINA

Russian royalty, pre-1917 – 2 Down: Group of cattle – HERD

Group of cattle – 3 Down: “My bad!” – IBLEWIT

“My bad!” – 4 Down: Early time of day – PREDAWN

Early time of day – 5 Down: Plopped down – SAT

Plopped down – 7 Down: Diving gear – SCUBA

Diving gear – 8 Down: Man-made waterway – CANAL

Man-made waterway – 12 Down: Decimal point – DOT

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s larger-grid Mini was a fantastic journey through literature, history, and the natural world. It was particularly heavy on Massachusetts local flavor, with a prominent nod to the classic novel set in the Bay Colony. The puzzle also tested your knowledge of collective nouns using the wonderfully descriptive “dazzle” for a group of zebras and Russian history. With a mix of explosive abbreviations and underwater gear, this grid felt dense and intellectually stimulating without being frustrating. It was a perfectly balanced “expanded” Mini. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3.5 out of 5.

