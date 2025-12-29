Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 29, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 29, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 29, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: With 8-Across, quarterback leading a New England resurgence – DRAKE

With 8-Across, quarterback leading a New England resurgence – 6 Across: Parts to play- ROLES

Parts to play- 7 Across: Teams up with – JOINS

Teams up with – 8 Across: See 1-Across – MAYE

See 1-Across – 9 Across: Kenny G’s instrument – SAX

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: N.B.A. legend Erving, to fans – DRJ

N.B.A. legend Erving, to fans – 2 Down: Den or kitchen – ROOM

Den or kitchen – 3 Down: Pseudonym – ALIAS

Pseudonym – 4 Down: Nairobi’s nation – KENYA

Nairobi’s nation – 5 Down: English county on the Thames – ESSEX

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This puzzle masterfully blends contemporary sports references with universal trivia, offering a satisfying challenge that feels both current and classic. The use of a split-clue format to highlight a rising football star adds a layer of modern excitement, while the remaining entries rely on well-known geographical and cultural landmarks to maintain a steady solving rhythm. It is a compact yet clever grid that rewards general knowledge across multiple disciplines, providing a quick mental refresh without requiring deep specialization. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: