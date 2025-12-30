Home » Puzzles » Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 30, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Big party – GALA
  • 5 Across: Minty drink popular at the Kentucky Derby – JULEP
  • 6 Across: Persian Gulf ship – OILER
  • 7 Across: Winter toy – SLED
  • 8 Across: Female lobsters – HENS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Cunning deception – GUILE
  • 2 Down: See 5-Down – ALLEN
  • 3 Down: ___ United (English football club) – LEEDS
  • 4 Down: Earth Day mo. – APR
  • 5 Down: With 2-Down, Buffalo quarterback who was the 2024 N.F.L. M.V.P. – JOSH

Today’s selection of clues feels like a nice bridge between sports trivia and seasonal imagery. Including a specific MVP quarterback makes it feel very current, while the “winter toy” and “minty drink” clues add a bit of classic charm. It’s impressive how the creators managed to fit a specific professional athlete’s achievement from 2024 into such a tiny space. It rewards people who stay up-to-date with both the NFL and general pop culture. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

