Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 30, 2025

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 30, 2025.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for December 30, 2025

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Big party – GALA

Big party – 5 Across: Minty drink popular at the Kentucky Derby – JULEP

Minty drink popular at the Kentucky Derby – 6 Across: Persian Gulf ship – OILER

Persian Gulf ship – 7 Across: Winter toy – SLED

Winter toy – 8 Across: Female lobsters – HENS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Cunning deception – GUILE

Cunning deception – 2 Down: See 5-Down – ALLEN

See 5-Down – 3 Down: ___ United (English football club) – LEEDS

___ United (English football club) – 4 Down: Earth Day mo. – APR

Earth Day mo. – 5 Down: With 2-Down, Buffalo quarterback who was the 2024 N.F.L. M.V.P. – JOSH

Today’s selection of clues feels like a nice bridge between sports trivia and seasonal imagery. Including a specific MVP quarterback makes it feel very current, while the “winter toy” and “minty drink” clues add a bit of classic charm. It’s impressive how the creators managed to fit a specific professional athlete’s achievement from 2024 into such a tiny space. It rewards people who stay up-to-date with both the NFL and general pop culture. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

