Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 31, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : Kid around – JOSH

: Kid around – 5 Across : Concerning – ABOUT

: Concerning – 7 Across : Former First Lady Bush – LAURA

: Former First Lady Bush – 8 Across : Like a gas tank on “E” – EMPTY

: Like a gas tank on “E” – 9 Across: Votes against – NAYS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : With 4-Down, Philadelphia quarterback who was M.V.P. of Super Bowl LIX – JALEN

: With 4-Down, Philadelphia quarterback who was M.V.P. of Super Bowl LIX – 2 Down : Former First Lady Michelle – OBAMA

: Former First Lady Michelle – 3 Down : Sentimental – SOUPY

: Sentimental – 4 Down : See 1-Down – HURTS

: See 1-Down – 6 Down: Longest river in Scotland – TAY

Today’s Boston Globe mini felt clean and efficient in the best way. The grid flowed smoothly, with clues that clicked quickly without feeling throwaway. There was a nice balance between straightforward entries and a couple that made you pause just long enough to feel clever when they landed. Nothing felt forced, and the crossings did most of the heavy lifting without any frustration spikes. It is the kind of mini that respects your time and still gives you that quick hit of satisfaction. Solid, breezy, and low stress, which is exactly the vibe a daily mini should have. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: