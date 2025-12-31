Home » Puzzles » Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 31, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for December 31, 2025.

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Kid around – JOSH
  • 5 Across: Concerning – ABOUT
  • 7 Across: Former First Lady Bush – LAURA
  • 8 Across: Like a gas tank on “E” – EMPTY
  • 9 Across: Votes against – NAYS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: With 4-Down, Philadelphia quarterback who was M.V.P. of Super Bowl LIX – JALEN
  • 2 Down: Former First Lady Michelle – OBAMA
  • 3 Down: Sentimental – SOUPY
  • 4 Down: See 1-Down – HURTS
  • 6 Down: Longest river in Scotland – TAY

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Today’s Boston Globe mini felt clean and efficient in the best way. The grid flowed smoothly, with clues that clicked quickly without feeling throwaway. There was a nice balance between straightforward entries and a couple that made you pause just long enough to feel clever when they landed. Nothing felt forced, and the crossings did most of the heavy lifting without any frustration spikes. It is the kind of mini that respects your time and still gives you that quick hit of satisfaction. Solid, breezy, and low stress, which is exactly the vibe a daily mini should have. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 3 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

