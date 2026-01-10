Home » Puzzles » Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

by Aditya Dogra
The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 10, 2026.

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: End of a sleeve – CUFF
  • 5 Across: Craze – MANIA
  • 6 Across: The NASDAQ Composite, e.g. – INDEX
  • 7 Across: Aretha Franklin’s genre – SOUL
  • 8 Across: Tournament ranking – SEED

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: River craft – CANOE
  • 2 Down: More than is warranted – UNDUE
  • 3 Down: Land for farming – FIELD
  • 4 Down: Document transmitter popular in the 1980s and ’90s – FAX
  • 5 Down: Disappointing response from a Battleship opponent – MISS

This Boston Globe mini crossword features a delightful variety of clues that touch on music, sports, and classic games. The hints range from referencing iconic legendary singers to terminology used in competitive tournament brackets. I enjoyed how the vertical prompts include a nostalgic nod to retro office technology alongside a specific term from a popular board game. It is a well-balanced grid that uses simple everyday language to create a satisfying solving experience for any puzzle fan. I’d rate this a 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

