Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 10, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 10, 2026.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 10, 2026

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: End of a sleeve – CUFF

End of a sleeve – 5 Across: Craze – MANIA

Craze – 6 Across: The NASDAQ Composite, e.g. – INDEX

The NASDAQ Composite, e.g. – 7 Across: Aretha Franklin’s genre – SOUL

Aretha Franklin’s genre – 8 Across: Tournament ranking – SEED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: River craft – CANOE

River craft – 2 Down: More than is warranted – UNDUE

More than is warranted – 3 Down: Land for farming – FIELD

Land for farming – 4 Down: Document transmitter popular in the 1980s and ’90s – FAX

Document transmitter popular in the 1980s and ’90s – 5 Down: Disappointing response from a Battleship opponent – MISS

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?



This Boston Globe mini crossword features a delightful variety of clues that touch on music, sports, and classic games. The hints range from referencing iconic legendary singers to terminology used in competitive tournament brackets. I enjoyed how the vertical prompts include a nostalgic nod to retro office technology alongside a specific term from a popular board game. It is a well-balanced grid that uses simple everyday language to create a satisfying solving experience for any puzzle fan. I’d rate this a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: