Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 11, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 11, 2026.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 11, 2026

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Certain sibling, for short – SIS

Certain sibling, for short – 4 Across: Feb. follower – MAR

Feb. follower – 7 Across: Separate tangled yarn – UNTWINE

Separate tangled yarn – 9 Across: Like pens at a bank – CHAINED

Like pens at a bank – 10 Across: Reagan predecessor – CARTER

Reagan predecessor – 11 Across: Moose relative – ELK

Moose relative – 12 Across: Burgle – ROB

Burgle – 14 Across: Slippery swimmer – EEL

Slippery swimmer – 15 Across: Compete – VIE

Compete – 16 Across: Like some martinis – DRY

Like some martinis – 17 Across: Put two and two together, say – ADD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Make it big – SUCCEED

Make it big – 2 Down: Device used by asthmatics – INHALER

Device used by asthmatics – 3 Down: Without embellishment – STARKLY

Without embellishment – 4 Down: Roman goddess of wisdom – MINERVA

Roman goddess of wisdom – 5 Down: Type of barometer – ANEROID

Type of barometer – 6 Down: Visibly embarrassed – RED

Visibly embarrassed – 8 Down: Humor – WIT

Humor – 13 Down: Spot of sleep – BED

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?



This crossword puzzle offers a delightful mix of trivia and clever wordplay that is perfect for a quick mental break. The clues range from historical figures and ancient mythology to common nature and household items. I particularly enjoyed how some descriptions use simple definitions, while others require a bit more lateral thinking to solve. It is a satisfying challenge that feels rewarding to complete without being overly frustrating. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

