Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 12, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 12, 2026.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 12, 2026

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Gradually decreases – EBBS

Gradually decreases – 5 Across: Bumps into – MEETS

Bumps into – 7 Across: Construction worker laying bricks – MASON

Construction worker laying bricks – 8 Across: Place to catch concerts or basketball games – ARENA

Place to catch concerts or basketball games – 9 Across: “Watch your __!” – STEP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: With 4-Down, “Bugonia” star – EMMA

With 4-Down, “Bugonia” star – 2 Down: Animals who encountered Goldilocks – BEARS

Animals who encountered Goldilocks – 3 Down: Attack from all directions – BESET

Attack from all directions – 4 Down: See 1-Down – STONE

See 1-Down – 6 Down: Cinch – SNAP

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?



This crossword provides a well-balanced challenge with clues that range from straightforward definitions to clever cultural references. The grid construction is tight and efficient, utilizing a seamless layout that avoids clutter while maintaining smooth intersections across every row and column. The prompts for the vertical entries cleverly link a contemporary film star’s name across two different slots, adding a layer of modern pop-culture flair to the traditional solving experience. Overall, the mixture of architectural professions, common idioms, and classic folklore makes for a satisfyingly quick but intellectually engaging mental workout. I’d rate this a 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: