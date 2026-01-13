Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 13, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 13, 2026.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 13, 2026

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Actor Hanks – TOM

Actor Hanks – 4 Across: First name of six U.S. presidents – JAMES

First name of six U.S. presidents – 6 Across: Drama set to music – OPERA

Drama set to music – 7 Across: Set in motion – BEGIN

Set in motion – 8 Across: Pre-college exam – SAT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Recordings – TAPES

Recordings – 2 Down: Rolex rival – OMEGA

Rolex rival – 3 Down: Warrant – MERIT

Warrant – 4 Down: Assignment – JOB

Assignment – 5 Down: The “S” of SFO – SAN

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?



Today’s crossword provides an approachable yet sophisticated challenge, balancing high-culture references with everyday identifiers. The prompts cleverly navigate through common vocabulary, touching on everything from cinematic icons and presidential nomenclature to the foundations of musical theater. Even the shorter vertical entries feel purposeful, utilizing well-known abbreviations for international transit hubs and high-end craftsmanship to bridge the horizontal answers. It is a compact, cohesive grid that serves as a perfect brief mental palate cleanser for any time of day. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple: