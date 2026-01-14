Home » Puzzles » Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

by Aditya Dogra
The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 14, 2026.

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: “Sweet Caroline” singer Diamond – NEIL
  • 5 Across: What you are trying to do? – SOLVE
  • 6 Across: Episode that launches a TV series – PILOT
  • 7 Across: Computer operators – USERS
  • 8 Across: Contradict – DENY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Cacophony – NOISE
  • 2 Down: Pompeo of “Grey’s Anatomy” – ELLEN
  • 3 Down: Contraband tusk material – IVORY
  • 4 Down: Rents – LETS
  • 5 Down: Starchy veggie, informally – SPUD

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?


This puzzle strikes a nice balance for a daily mini, offering a mix of pop culture and straightforward vocabulary that feels very accessible. The clues utilize clever meta-commentary on the act of puzzling itself while leaning into classic crossword tropes like materials and informal nicknames. I particularly enjoyed how the grid layout allows for a clean flow, with the four-letter and five-letter words interlocking without any awkward or obscure abbreviations. Overall, it’s a satisfying, quick-solve experience that rewards both general knowledge and logical deduction. I’d rate this a 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

