Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 14, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 14, 2026.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 14, 2026

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Sweet Caroline” singer Diamond – NEIL

“Sweet Caroline” singer Diamond – 5 Across: What you are trying to do? – SOLVE

What you are trying to do? – 6 Across: Episode that launches a TV series – PILOT

Episode that launches a TV series – 7 Across: Computer operators – USERS

Computer operators – 8 Across: Contradict – DENY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Cacophony – NOISE

Cacophony – 2 Down: Pompeo of “Grey’s Anatomy” – ELLEN

Pompeo of “Grey’s Anatomy” – 3 Down: Contraband tusk material – IVORY

Contraband tusk material – 4 Down: Rents – LETS

Rents – 5 Down: Starchy veggie, informally – SPUD

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?



This puzzle strikes a nice balance for a daily mini, offering a mix of pop culture and straightforward vocabulary that feels very accessible. The clues utilize clever meta-commentary on the act of puzzling itself while leaning into classic crossword tropes like materials and informal nicknames. I particularly enjoyed how the grid layout allows for a clean flow, with the four-letter and five-letter words interlocking without any awkward or obscure abbreviations. Overall, it’s a satisfying, quick-solve experience that rewards both general knowledge and logical deduction. I’d rate this a 3.5 out of 5.

