Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 2, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 2, 2026.

1 Across : Kid around – JOSH

5 Across : Concerning – ABOUT

7 Across : Former First Lady Bush – LAURA

8 Across : Like a gas tank on "E" – EMPTY

9 Across: Votes against – NAYS

Across 1: Painter Picasso – PABLO

Painter Picasso – Across 6: General Assembly figure, in brief – UNREP

General Assembly figure, in brief – Across 7: Laugh-a-minute types – RIOTS

Laugh-a-minute types – Across 8 : Rap pioneers Run-_ – DMC

: Rap pioneers Run-_ – Across 9: Tibetan ox – YAK

1 Down : With 4-Down, Philadelphia quarterback who was M.V.P. of Super Bowl LIX – JALEN

2 Down : Former First Lady Michelle – OBAMA

3 Down : Sentimental – SOUPY

4 Down : See 1-Down – HURTS

6 Down: Longest river in Scotland – TAY

1: See 3-Down – PURDY

2: Inner personality, to Jung – ANIMA

3: With 1-Down, San Francisco quarterback who was the last player selected in the 2022 N.F.L. Draft – BROCK

4: Give permission to – LET

5: Photo _ (media events) – OPS

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This crossword offers a neat mix of contemporary references and classic clueing, with entries that feel timely without being gimmicky. The grid balances pop culture, psychology, and sports in a way that keeps solvers engaged, and the clues are generally fair while still requiring a bit of lateral thinking. A couple of entries may slow down newer solvers, but overall the puzzle feels cohesive, approachable, and satisfying to complete. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

