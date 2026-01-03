Home » Puzzles » Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 3, 2026.

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: In the past – AGO
  • 4 Across: “Phooey!” – BAH
  • 5 Across:With 9-Across, Carolina quarterback who was the first player selected in the 2023 N.F.L. Draft – BRYCE
  • 8 Across: Kindle download – EBOOK
  • 9 Across: See 5-Across – YOUNG

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Maria’s residence at the start of “The Sound of Music” – ABBEY
  • 2 Down:Greta of old films – GARBO
  • 3 Down:What a kidder!”- OHYOU
  • 6 Down:Downside – CON
  • 7 Down: Heart chart, for short- EKG

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a high-energy grid that leaned heavily into modern sports history and political figures. It was a treat for NFL fans, featuring cross-referenced clues for two of the league’s biggest young stars including a very timely nod to the Super Bowl LIX MVP. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

How to Play the Boston Globe Mini Crossword

Playing the Boston Globe Mini Crossword is quick and simple:

  • The Goal: Your objective is to fill in the small grid with words that correctly fit all the clues, both horizontally (Across) and vertically (Down).
  • The Clues: You are given two lists of clues: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal entries, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical entries.
  • Word Length: The grid itself determines the exact number of letters needed for each answer.
  • Intersections: The key to crosswords is that letters you enter for an “Across” word will simultaneously serve as a letter for a “Down” word, and vice-versa. This intersecting structure is what helps you solve the tougher clues.
  • Daily Challenge: A new Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle is published every day online, giving you a fresh challenge every 24 hours!

