Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 3, 2026

The Boston Globe Mini Crossword is your perfect mind exerciser of daily wordplay, with New England-flavoured brain boost in a compact format! It delivers the same satisfaction of a full-sized puzzle but is perfectly sized for your morning coffee break or a short subway ride. Here are the clues and answers for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword for January 3, 2026.

Today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers for January 3, 2026

Here are all the answers to the Boston Globe Mini Crossword of Today:

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across : In the past – AGO

In the past – 4 Across : “Phooey!” – BAH

“Phooey!” – 5 Across : With 9-Across, Carolina quarterback who was the first player selected in the 2023 N.F.L. Draft – BRYCE

With 9-Across, Carolina quarterback who was the first player selected in the 2023 N.F.L. Draft – 8 Across : Kindle download – EBOOK

: Kindle download – 9 Across: See 5-Across – YOUNG

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down : Maria’s residence at the start of “The Sound of Music” – ABBEY

Maria’s residence at the start of “The Sound of Music” – 2 Down : Greta of old films – GARBO

Greta of old films – 3 Down : What a kidder!”- OHYOU

What a kidder!”- 6 Down : Downside – CON

Downside – 7 Down: Heart chart, for short- EKG

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword

What do you think of today’s Boston Globe Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

Today’s Mini was a high-energy grid that leaned heavily into modern sports history and political figures. It was a treat for NFL fans, featuring cross-referenced clues for two of the league’s biggest young stars including a very timely nod to the Super Bowl LIX MVP. I’d rate the difficulty a solid 4 out of 5.

